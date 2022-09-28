Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 28

Growing concerns about slowing global economic growth could keep TSX stocks volatile in the near term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

The Canadian stock market continued to fall for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, as worries about a looming recession kept investors on their toes. While an intraday recovery in commodity prices helped the TSX Composite Index open higher, the benchmark couldn’t maintain these gains by the end of the session, despite much better-than-expected consumer confidence and new home sales data from the U.S. market.

As a result, the main TSX index ended the volatile session with 19 points loss at 18,308, reaching its fresh lows in more than a year. Despite a sharp recovery in commodity-linked Canadian stocks, continued selloff in utilities, financials, real estate, and industrials sectors pressured the market benchmark.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

New Gold, WSP Global, Corus Entertainment, and Boyd Group Services were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they fell by more than 3% each.

On the positive side, Vermilion Energy and Athabasca Oil were the top-performing TSX Composite components, as they rose by at least 8% each.

Shares of Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) were also among the top gainers in the last session, as they jumped by 17.4% to $15.35 per share after DND announced its share-repurchase program. With this, the software company revealed plans to acquire about 5% of its issued and outstanding shares as of September 22. This development came a day after Dye & Durham released its June quarter results on Monday, missing analysts’ revenue and earnings estimates. Year to date, DND stock now trades with about 66% losses.

Based on their daily trade volume numbers, Suncor Energy, Lundin Mining, Barrick Gold, and Cenovus Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange on September 27.

TSX today

Early Wednesday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were trading on a mixed note. At the same time, metals prices resumed their downward trend after taking a breather in the last session. Given these negative signals, the commodity-heavy TSX index is likely to open lower today with an expected sharp decline in shares of metal mining companies.

While no domestic economic data is scheduled for release, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the monthly pending home sales and weekly crude oil stockpiles data from the U.S. this morning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services Inc., VERMILION ENERGY INC, and WSP GLOBAL INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $5 Into $50,000 for Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Can you invest in your retirement goals even in this volatile market? The answer is yes, and an investment amount…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Compound Interest: 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Make You Rich

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to maximize the incredible powers of compound interest while investing for the long haul, here are three…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

New Investors: The 2 Best Options to Earn Regular Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

The stock market is heading into a new downturn, allowing investors to buy quality stocks for a bargain. Here are…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

1 U.S. Stock to Buy That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Keep investing in this gloomy market in great stocks like Mastercard to quicken your path to become a millionaire!

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

My 3 Favourite TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

As market volatility escalates, here are three top dividend stocks that provide steady passive income to hold for the long-term.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Stocks for Beginners

NIO Stock: Here’s Why I Won’t Touch it With a 10-Foot Pole Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why I expect NIO's stock price to fall further.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for stocks to buy today and hold forever? Here’s a trio of options that offer defensive appeal in a…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

How to Start Investing with Little Money

| Tony Dong

These all-in-one ETFs are ideal for new investors with a small amount to invest because they reduce risk while taking…

Read more »