Home » Investing » 3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount

Not all those corrected stocks offer value! Here are 3 attractively valued TSX stocks.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

It’s easy to find stocks that have lost 50%–60% of their value this year. But all those massively corrected stocks may not be attractively valued. So, stock picking becomes all the more tedious in such markets. However, valuation will be a key driver that will drive investor returns. Here are three undervalued TSX stocks that could outperform in the medium to long term.

Vermilion Energy

TSX energy stocks have been firing on all cylinders since the pandemic. But after doubling this year, not all of them look undervalued. One that’s appealing in these markets is Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET)(NYSE:VET). It has returned 85% this year, notably beating peer TSX stocks. Despite the outperformance, it is currently trading seven times its earnings. This looks way undervalued and indicates massive growth potential.

Vermilion stands out among Canadian energy producers, mainly due to its large European asset base. It derives nearly 30% of its earnings from Europe. High natural gas prices in Europe have substantially boosted its financial performance this year.

To be precise, Canadian natural gas prices averaged around $5/mmBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) this year. However, Vermilion’s realized gas prices, due to its Europe exposure, are expected to average around $24/mmbtu. The situation could continue, at least for the next few quarters, placing VET stock in a sweet spot.

Vermilion’s higher production and strong price environment will likely fuel its free cash flow growth. This will likely drive balance sheet strength and aggressive share repurchases, ultimately driving shareholder value.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Almost all Big Six Canadian bank stocks have corrected 25% since their respective highs in February. Canada’s second-biggest Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) looks relatively appealing after its correction.

Bank names have been weak for the last several months, mainly due to the adamant inflation and aggressive rate hikes. The situation on these macro fronts is expected to remain challenging for the next few months.

So, Canadian bank stocks will likely remain weak. But stocks like TD should outperform due to their relative earnings stability and balance sheet strength. Moreover, its massive presence in the US and robust credit profile differentiate it from peer banks. TD stock currently yields 4.4%, in line with its peers.

TD stock is currently trading at 1.5x its book value per share, close to its historical average. While all bank stocks could re-rate from these levels on recession fears, investors can consider TD to buy in multiple tranches.

Cineplex

Canada’s theatre chain company Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is at an interesting juncture these days. While the stock has declined 35% this year, few key drivers could send the stock through the roof.

One that’s been gradually falling in place is returning demand at its movie screens, driving its revenue growth. Continued revenue growth and strong operations performance could lead Cineplex to sustained profitability in the next few quarters.

Moreover, its weakening balance sheet could flourish if it gets a settlement from Cineworld. Cineplex is expected to receive $1.2 billion from Cineworld after it walked away from a proposed takeover in 2020. The amount is nearly two-thirds of Cineplex’s total debt. However, Cineworld’s ongoing bankruptcy makes the settlement uncertain.

Assuming CGX receives the amount in full, the stock will then trade at 0.6x its book value—notably undervalued. A quick settlement seems difficult in the short term, but the downside in CGX stock looks limited.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CINEPLEX INC. and VERMILION ENERGY INC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in Loblaws Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Loblaws stock (TSX:L) defended stock investors' portfolios against market weakness in 2022. Is it still a buy?

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Could be Massive Long-Term Winners

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three Canadian stocks could be winners in the long-term.

Read more »

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock Looks Like a Steal, Even at All-Time-High Prices

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is a screaming buy right now, despite the macro outlook.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Why This Is My Biggest Holding, by Far

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a great long-term pick and why it's my largest portfolio holding by…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Invest $40,000 and Create $3,171 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a defensive stock that can generate sizeable passive income in your TFSA during a market downturn,…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $575 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 5,750 Shares of This Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

By purchasing just 5,750 shares in this dividend stock, you could set yourself up with monthly income for life!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks (With +8% Yields) Investors Should Grab Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks each yield over 8%, but these deals won't last long in this volatile market environment.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy right now to earn passive income for decades.

Read more »