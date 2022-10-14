Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 14

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 14

High volatility in TSX stocks is likely to remain intact in the near term amid grim economic prospects.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
TSX Today

Canadian stocks staged an unexpected recovery on Thursday, despite the release of hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation and data for September. While the TSX Composite Index opened sharply lower with more than 1% losses, it saw a dramatic turnaround later during the session. With this, the main market benchmark ended the highly volatile session with solid 407 points, or 2.2% gains, at 18,614, ending its six-day-long losing streak. All key sectors on the exchange settled in green territory yesterday, mainly led by a spectacular recovery in shares of energy, financials, utilities, and technology companies.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Converge Technology, Secure Energy Services, and Advantage Energy were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by at least 6.5% each.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock continued to be among the top gainers for the second consecutive session — a day after reporting its upbeat August quarter results. On October 13, ATZ stock popped by 5.8% to $51.43 per share, extending its gains to 13% in the last couple of sessions combined. It’s noteworthy that many Street analysts from reputable firms like Royal Bank of Canada, Canaccord Genuity, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montréal, and TD Securities have raised their target prices on Aritzia stock after the release of its far stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday. Year to date, ATZ now trades with a minor 1.8% loss.

On the flip side, Osisko Mining, Bausch Health, K92 Mining, First Majestic Silver, and Barrick Gold were the worst-performing TSX stocks on Friday, as they fell by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Barrick Gold were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, commodity prices across the board were trading on a slightly bearish note, which could take the main TSX index lower today. But looking at yesterday’s sharp rally in stocks, despite the latest U.S. inflation numbers pointing to grim economic prospects, I expect the Canadian stock market volatility to remain high in the near term without a clear direction.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, TSX investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest monthly retail sales data from the U.S. market this morning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ARITZIA INC. The Motley Fool recommends CDN NATURAL RES and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued TSX Stocks You Can Buy at a Screaming Discount

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all those corrected stocks offer value! Here are 3 attractively valued TSX stocks.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

5 Things to Know About CVE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cenovus stock (TSX:CVE)(NYSE:CVE) is up 60% year-to-date, and more growth is expected. But is it a buy in this market…

Read more »

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Energy Stocks

Want Oil Stock Gains Without the Volatility? Consider This 6% Yielder

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock can thrive, even with oil prices going down.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Down 25% From the Top, These Canadian Energy Stocks Look Ready to Zoom

| Vineet Kulkarni

As crude oil seems ready to soar, these energy stocks will likely follow.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

The Next Oil Price Rally Could Be Massive

| Andrew Button

If the price of oil rallies, then Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) could rally as well.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

If I’d Invested in Suncor Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) outperformed in the 2022 bear market. See how much your Suncor investment is worth now.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Buy Alert: This Energy Stock Is Unstoppable After Strong Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Devon Energy has delivered outsized gains to shareholders in 2022 due to rising oil prices. Is DVN stock still a…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks to Generate Passive Income for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable Energy (TSX:BEP.UN)(NYSE:BEP) is one of the best investments you can make right now, and not just for growth.

Read more »