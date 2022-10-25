Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » For $100 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 349 Shares of This TSX Stock

For $100 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 349 Shares of This TSX Stock

Are you looking for reliable passive income? Consider investing in this TSX stock offering a 6.7% dividend yield.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for steady passive income can consider investing in Canadian dividend stocks with solid fundamentals. One should target large-cap companies with well-established businesses, resilient payouts, and long track records of consistent dividend payment and growth.

In this article, I’ll discuss a fundamentally strong TSX stock with a solid dividend payment history and well-covered payouts. Buying and holding this TSX stock can help you earn a worry-free $100 in passive income.

The best TSX stock to earn $100/month in passive income

Enbridge is among the safest stocks on TSX for dividend income, and there are good reasons for that. It is a large stock (market cap of over $104 billion) with a solid track record of consistent dividend payment and growth. 

The company operates an energy infrastructure business underpinned by long-term contractual and other low-risk commercial arrangements like power purchase agreements and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks. 

These mechanisms support Enbridge’s distributable cash flows (DCF) and, in turn, its dividend payouts. It’s worth highlighting here that Enbridge has paid dividends for more than 67 years. What stands out is that its dividend has had a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10% in the last 27 years. 

The company also paid and raised its dividend amid the pandemic, when most companies either maintained or reduced their payouts. This reflects the strength of its cash flows and the resiliency of its business model. 

In 2021, Enbridge delivered an attractive total shareholder return of 30%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) has grown at a CAGR of 14% in the last decade. During the same period, Enbridge increased its dividend at a CAGR of 13%. 

Investors should note that about 80% of Enbridge’s adjusted EBITDA has protection against inflation, which supports its DCF growth and payouts. 

Enbridge stock is up about 9% year to date, and, at current levels, it offers a lucrative dividend yield of 6.7%. This implies that investors need to buy approximately 349 Enbridge shares to earn $1,206 per annum, or $100 in passive income per month. 

Future payouts will likely grow

Enbridge’s focus on the expansion and modernization of its conventional assets positions it well to capitalize on energy demand. Further, energy transition opportunities and focus on strengthening exports augur well for future dividend payouts. Also, Enbridge is eyeing low-capital intensity and utility-like investments that will help generate sustainable organic growth and drive its shareholders’ returns. 

Further, its diversified cash flows, high asset utilization rate, and productivity enhancements will drive its payouts. Moreover, its multi-billion capital coming into service, strategic acquisitions, and strong balance sheet should support future dividend payments. 

Enbridge, though its secured capital program, expects to grow its DCF/share by a CAGR of 5-7% through 2024, which indicates that its dividend could increase at a low- to mid-single-digit rate in the coming years. 

Bottom line 

Enbridge’s resilient business model, robust dividend payments and growth, visible cash flow growth, high yield, and a sustainable payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF make it a solid investment to generate stable passive income in all market conditions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has helped to push many stocks into discount territory. Here are two stocks under $100 to buy and…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Double Up On in October 2022

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I’d double up on this…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s Why I Just Bought BTO Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

BTO stock is just one of many top-notch Canadian stocks trading at a major discount, offering an incredible opportunity for…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in CNQ Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how CNQ stock has helped investors grow their money in 2022 despite the broader market turmoil.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy During a Market Sell-Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, these TSX stocks could offer serious gains when a market sell-off occurs. That's why now…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Royalty Stocks for Less Than $20 Per Share

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors can earn monthly passive income from three price-friendly royalty stocks with dividend yields of more than 6%.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Buy for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now trade at undervalued prices.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Total Deals in the Market Correction

| Robin Brown

Top Dividend Aristocrats in Canada are down in 2022. Now's the time to pick up some incredible bargains with high…

Read more »