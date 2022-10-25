Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want $200 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 2,223 Shares of This TSX Stock

Want $200 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 2,223 Shares of This TSX Stock

Here’s how this Canadian dividend stock could let you generate $200 in monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

If you’re looking for reliable monthly passive income in Canada, you should definitely try investing your hard-earned savings in some quality dividend stocks. By doing so, you can expect to receive passive income each month apart from the returns you get on your investments when the share prices of the company you invest in appreciate in the long run.

While many Canadian stocks distribute their dividend payouts on a monthly basis, you should always try to pick stocks with strong fundamental outlooks and well-proven business-growth track records.

In this article, I’ll talk about one of the best TSX monthly dividend stocks you can buy right now to earn $200 in passive income each month.

One of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada

The top Canadian monthly dividend stock I want to highlight here is a Calgary-based energy sector-focused royalty company called Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). It currently has a market cap of $2.5 billion, as its stock hovers at $16.84 per share with nearly 46% year-to-date gains after delivering solid 124% positive returns in 2021. With this, it’s continuing to outperform the broader market by a big margin, as the TSX Composite Index has lost more than 10% of its value in 2022 so far.

Create a reliable source of monthly passive income

Freehold Royalties mainly focuses on acquiring and managing oil and gas assets across North America. Currently, the company owns royalty assets in five provinces in Canada with over 6.2 million gross acres and eight states in the United States with about 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres. In 2021, slightly less than 80% of its total revenue came from its home country, while the United States market accounted for the rest.

FRU stock distributes its dividend every month and offers an attractive annual yield of 6.4% at the moment, which can help you earn a healthy passive income.

In the four years between 2017 and 2021, Freehold’s revenue grew by 37% while its adjusted earnings saw a much stronger 430% increase. The company’s prime focus on new quality acquisitions to expand its asset base is one of the key reasons for its solid financial growth trends.

At the same time, Freehold maintains a balanced commodity and basin exposure to diversify its revenue streams. I expect its financial growth to accelerate further in the coming years due to its increased focus on growing its asset base in the U.S. market with a record level of activity wells. Moreover, its low debt levels and strong free cash flow make it a very reliable investment option for investors looking to earn monthly passive income.

Bottom line

If you want to earn $200 in monthly passive income from its dividends, you can buy about 2,223 shares of Freehold Royalties at the current market price. But to do that, you’ll have to invest $37,435 in this Canadian monthly dividend stock. That said, you should always aim to diversify your portfolio by adding more such dividend stocks to it and avoid investing a big sum of money in a single stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

These 4 TSX Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees no longer need long-term income alone, but cash they can grab from passive income. And these dividend stocks have…

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 in Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for cash in your TFSA each month during this downturn, then NPI (TSX:NPI) stock could be your…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The silver lining in the current market environment is that it's a great time to buy certain value stocks and…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

For $100 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 349 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Sneha Nahata

Are you looking for reliable passive income? Consider investing in this TSX stock offering a 6.7% dividend yield.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Market volatility has helped to push many stocks into discount territory. Here are two stocks under $100 to buy and…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks I’d Double Up On in October 2022

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three stocks I’d double up on this…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

Here’s Why I Just Bought BTO Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

BTO stock is just one of many top-notch Canadian stocks trading at a major discount, offering an incredible opportunity for…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

If I’d Invested in CNQ Stock at the Start of 2022, Here’s What I’d Have Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s how CNQ stock has helped investors grow their money in 2022 despite the broader market turmoil.

Read more »