Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Better Buy: Couche-Tard Stock vs. Canadian Tire

Better Buy: Couche-Tard Stock vs. Canadian Tire

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock has outperformed over multiple periods. It’s a better buy, unless your focus is on income.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Both Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) are specialty retailers under the consumer cyclical category. The former has been a much better performer over different periods. For example, Couche-Tard stock’s 10-year total returns are 22.9% per year — more than double Canadian Tire stock’s returns of 10.5% annually in the period.

Consider the graphs below to see the action of both stocks across different periods.

Two retail stocks of different worlds

Couche-Tard’s recent returns continue to outperform Canadian Tire’s returns. Year to date, ATD stock has returned about 16.6%, while Canadian Tire stock has returned roughly -12.2%. Although both are specialty retailers, they’re very different companies.

Couche-Tard is a convenience store consolidator with a broad, global scale. It has a presence in 24 countries or territories. Most of its locations also include road transportation fuel, which helps drive traffic to its stores. It earns about 66% of its revenues in the United States.

The retailer sells time and convenience. Approximately 80% of its in-store merchandise is consumed within an hour of purchase. Management has a strong track record of generating quality cash flow and reinvesting it in mergers and acquisitions. Going forward, the company still sees a significant runway with global opportunities, particularly in the U.S. and Asia.

Canadian Tire is a markedly different kind of specialty retailer. Other than Canadian Tire, the retailer’s brands include SportChek, Mark’s, Party City, Helly Hansen, Atmosphere, Sports Experts, PartSource (an auto part chain), and Gas+ (a gasoline retailer). Its retail revenue makes up about 90% of its total revenue. It also offers financial services (such as credit cards) and owns a stake in CT REIT.

Canadian Tire’s product mix primarily consists of durable and discretionary goods. The demand for this type of product tends to weaken during economic contractions, which is the type of environment that we’re heading into. RBC and other experts believe a recession will descend upon Canada in 2023, potentially as soon as the first quarter.

Valuation

Because they’re a different type of retailer with a unique set of product mix, Couche-Tard enjoys a premium valuation. ATD stock trades at about 17 times earnings at $61 per share at writing. At $152.69 per share at writing, Canadian Tire stock trades at a depressed valuation of about 8.3 times earnings. Their current valuations suggest that Couche-Tard remains a growth stock, while Canadian Tire is a value stock.

Dividends

Both dividend stocks are Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. Couche-Tard’s 10-year dividend-growth rate is 25.1%. Canadian Tire stock’s dividend-growth rate is 15.6% in this period. As a growth stock, Couche-Tard pays out a smaller yield of 0.7% versus Canadian Tire’s decent dividend yield of 4.3%. Both dividends are sustainable.

The Foolish investor takeaway

A picture speaks a thousand words. Here’s a graph showing how an initial investment of $10,000 have grown in both retail stocks over the years. Long-term investors that have stayed with Couche-Tard stock could have become millionaires! The same can’t be said for Canadian Tire investors. Consequently, for long-term investors who seek total returns, Couche-Tard is likely a better buy.

ATD Total Return Level Chart

ATD and CTC.A Total Return Level data by YCharts

That said, investors who need income now might still choose Canadian Tire over Couche-Tard.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your Pensions With 2 High-Yield Stocks in the Senior Housing Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retirees should find two prominent stocks in the senior housing sector very attractive for their juicy dividends.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

Fire Sale on 3 Generous Dividend-Payers

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Many TSX stocks, including three generous dividend-payers, are currently trading at bargain prices.

Read more »

spooky halloween
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investor Treats: How to Earn $143 in Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for passive income in your TFSA, along with growing returns, this one dividend stock offers decades of…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Can Put More Cash in Your Pocket

| Puja Tayal

Retiring in an inflationary economy can eat up your retirement savings. These two dividend stocks can put more money in…

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Blue Chips Have Taken it on the Chin: Is it Time to Buy?

| Adam Othman

With the market downturn, these three TSX blue-chip stocks look too attractively priced to ignore.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks With +5% Yields Investors Should Buy Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five dividend stocks all have yields above 5%, offering stellar income while you wait for a share recovery!

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 3 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are known for passive income, and growth stocks are known for returns, but these three offer you both!

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn $20,000 Into $265,000 by the Time You Retire

| Andrew Walker

Here's how retirement investors can harness the power of compounding to build wealth.

Read more »