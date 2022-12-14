Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New TFSA Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2023

New TFSA Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for 2023

If you are a new TFSA investor, here’s an easy four-stock portfolio that could deliver income and upside for many years ahead.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

If you are new to investing in Canadian stocks and want to maximize your long-term investment returns, you need to consider using your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

The TFSA is the only Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) registered account where any income earned inside the account is completely tax free, even when you withdraw.

Canadian investors who were 18 years or older in 2009 will be able to contribute a grand total of $88,000 into their TFSA in 2023. If you want to start investing tax free, here’s a diversified four-stock portfolio I’d consider owning today.

A top Canadian income stock

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a one-of-a-kind stock. There is simply no other utility out there like it. BIP owns everything from utilities to ports to pipelines to cell towers. Its business earns an economically resilient stream of cash flows that is largely hedged against inflation.

Year to date, BIP has grown funds from operation (FFO) per unit (its core profitability metric) by 12.4% to $1.99. Despite that, this Canadian stock is down 8.8% this year.

Right now, it pays a nice 4.1% dividend yield. It only trades for 11.7 times FFO, which is lower than its five-year average of 13.3. BIP has a great history of consistently growing its dividend. It has a great growth profile, and the growing stream of dividends is a bonus for long-term Canadian stock investors.

A Canadian value stock

If you are looking for a combination of value and income, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is an interesting bet. Energy has been one of the only sectors that has actually delivered shareholders a big profit in 2022. Given the supply/demand dynamics at present, it is possible that energy prices could remain elevated for some time.

That will be a bonus for CNQ. It can produce oil and gas for less than US$30 per barrel. Anything above that is just gravy, which is largely being returned to shareholders. CNQ raised its dividend twice in 2022 and it also paid a special $1.50 per share dividend.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only seven, you get decades of reserves and the best energy production platform in Canada. And don’t forget, this Canadian stock yields a 4.5% dividend right now.

Two TSX growth stocks

If you have a long time horizon to compound your capital, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) and Calian Group (TSX:CGY) are two stocks that could be a good fit for a TFSA.

Aritzia is a mid- to high-end women’s clothing retailer. It has been making fast strides in Canada and the United States. In 2022, it grew revenues and earnings per share by 74% and 565%, respectively!

The company has a huge opportunity to expand in the U.S. and has been earning very high paybacks on new boutiques. With a smart management team and a cash-rich balance sheet, Aritzia has the fire power to execute a very long-term growth trajectory.

Calian Group is a conglomerate that operates four niche businesses in healthcare, training, specialized technologies, and cybersecurity. This Canadian stock used to be a steady-as-it-goes dividend stock. However, in the past five years, management has refocused on a double-digit growth strategy. So far, it has been very effective and profitable.

Like Aritzia, Calian has a net cash position, so it can afford to keep investing in its businesses and acquire new businesses. Compared to its growth, Calian is a fairly affordable stock, so that makes it an attractive buy right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Aritzia, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Calian Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Calian Group, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian stocks are rising
Stocks for Beginners

Is RBC Stock a Buy in December 2022?

| Vineet Kulkarni

RBC stock is trading 12% lower from its 52-week high early this year.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are five of the best Canadian stocks you can buy before 2023.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three cheap but fundamentally strong Canadian stocks you can buy today to hold for the long term.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn $10,000 Into $545,507

| Tony Dong

Holding an S&P 500 index fund over many decades could be a great hands-off growth investing strategy.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Stocks for Beginners

4 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are top 4our TSX stocks to buy for beginners.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

| Tony Dong

Here are some easy investment options for low- and high-risk investors alike.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Stocks for Beginners

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why you may not want to miss investing in these potentially explosive Canadian stocks before 2023.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

3 “Keep it Simple” Stocks to Buy Today

| Jed Lloren

Do you find investing confusing? Here are three stocks that could allow you to keep it simple!

Read more »