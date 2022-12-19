Home » Investing » 2 Market-Beating Stocks Trading for Less Than $3

2 Market-Beating Stocks Trading for Less Than $3

Newbies or Canadian investors with limited capital have profitable options this year-end in two price-friendly but market-beating stocks.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians with investment appetites but limited capital have two profitable buying opportunities this year end. InPlay Oil (TSX:IPO) and 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) are market-beating stocks trading for less than $3. Market analysts covering the small-cap stocks are bullish and have buy recommendations for both.

A dividend-growth stock in the making

Energy remains the top-performing sector as of mid-December 2022. It beats the TSX by a wide margin year to date at +46.05% versus -7.64%. InPlay Oil isn’t as popular as other energy stocks, but it’s up 36.16% thus far this year. Also, at only $2.94 per share, the total return in 3.01 years is 343.01%, or a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.02%.

Market analysts’ 12-month average price target for IPO is $6.75 — a 129.6% return potential. Since the board of directors recently approved a $0.15 monthly cash dividend, the overall return in one year could be higher. Also, management said that it’s the inaugural dividend base of InPlay.

This $256.22 million junior oil and gas exploration and production company operates in Alberta and focuses on light oil production. It boasts long-lasting, low-decline properties with high drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential. InPlay can also pursue exploration possibilities in underdeveloped lands.

Like most energy players, InPlay has had record-setting financial and operating results this year. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, comprehensive net income climbed 85.2% to $15.35 million versus Q3 2021. The average quarterly production increased 58% year over year to 9,495 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) — a new company record.

In the nine months that ended September 30, 2022, free adjusted funds flow soared 1,333.4 % to $36.58 million compared to the same period in 2021. At the end of Q3 2022, InPlay’s net debt is down 36% to $45.6 million versus the same quarter last year.

Because management remains upbeat about future commodity prices, it expects the strong operational results to continue. InPlay commits to providing top-tier production per-share growth and a return of capital to shareholders. Moreover, the energy stock is well positioned to deliver meaningful returns to shareholders over the long term through the base dividend and share-buyback program. 

Niche: Fast-growing markets

5N Plus supplies specialty metals, alloys, and related chemicals globally. The products of this $223.5 million company are vital components in various consumer and industrial products. At $2.53 per share, the year-to-date gain and trailing one-year price return are 6.3% and 15.53%, respectively.

By deploying proprietary and proven technologies to meet customer demand and specifications, 5N hopes to secure long-term sourcing contracts with primary producers. It also offers value-added services like cradle-to-cradle recycling and research and development partnerships.

While the net loss in Q3 2022 widened nearly 750% to US$7 million versus Q3 2021, revenue rose 30.6% to US$66.37 million. Still, management said 5N has a built-in advantage and is well positioned in fast‐growing markets. Double-digit growth rates should sustain in the coming years.

Price friendly

InPlay Oil and 5N Plus are exciting, price-friendly stocks that can deliver massive gains in the near term. The former is an upcoming dividend-growth stock with strong upside potential. Meanwhile, the latter is scratching the surface but should eventually realize its full potential by growing its captured markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy now to hold forever.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stocks for Beginners

1 TSX Stock That Could Crush the Market in the Long Run

| Jitendra Parashar

This beaten-down TSX stock could deliver outstanding returns on your investments in the long run if you act now.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

How to Hit $1 Million Fast – Blue-Chip or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's end the debate right now. If you sold at all-time highs, would a growth stock make you $1 million?…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for growth stocks you can invest in with $1,000? Here are some of the ultimate growth stocks to consider…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have jumped in the double digits this last month, so what's going on and should you buy…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

TFSA: Invest $400 in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million 

| Puja Tayal

What is your game plan to grow a $1 million stock portfolio? Here’s the tortoise technique of winning the race…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in December 2022

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy with as little as $5,000 now to expect outstanding…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Stocks for Beginners

Is Cineplex Stock a Good Buy in December 2022?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) was one of the hardest-hit stocks during the pandemic. With theatres open, is Cineplex stock a good buy…

Read more »