Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Canadians looking for long-term investments in robust markets can make a savvy move by taking positions in two growth stocks.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

A year-end rally is not likely to happen, although it doesn’t mean there are no buying opportunities this month. If you have high expectations for the TSX in 2023 but are not willing to spend that much, consider buying Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) or Softchoice Corporation (TSX:SFTC).

While both growth stocks are underperforming, you get value for money at their current prices. More importantly, because of their long-growth runways, you can hold them for the long haul.

Aiming for a better world

Innergex Renewable Energy develops and acquires renewable energy assets (Chile, France, and the U.S.). The $3.4 billion independent renewable power producer owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms, and energy storage facilities.

If you invest today, the share price is $16.83 (-6.82% year to date), while the dividend offer is a lucrative 4.28%. Management strongly believes that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

In Q3 2022, revenues increased 40% year over year to US$258.4 million, while net earnings reached US$20.9 million compared to a US$23.64 million net loss in Q3 2021. Innergex President and CEO Michel Letellier said management would continue to advance its prospective portfolio and development projects, which should help reach its growth and financial targets.

Building a workplace for tomorrow

Many investors expect the tech sector to rebound in 2023 when the rate hike cycles to curb inflation end. However, don’t expect Shopify or Lightspeed Commerce to make swift comebacks. Instead, the lesser-known Softchoice Corporation could steal the thunder from the e-commerce companies.

The $1 billion company is a software-focused IT solutions provider that helps clients move to the cloud, build a workplace for tomorrow, and create success for their customers and people. At $17.23 per share, the tech stock is down 18.3%. However, the 2.09% dividend should compensate for the temporary weakness.

President & CEO, Vince De Palma, said Softchoice’s growth investments are bearing fruit and driving deep customer engagements. In Q3 2022, gross sales increased 27.7% to US$544.6 million versus Q3 2021, although the net loss widened 264% year over year to US$8 million. Nonetheless, adjusted net income rose 59.9% to US$8.7 million from a year ago.

De Palma said, “We recorded a strong third quarter of organic growth driven by continued demand for our Software & Cloud IT solutions in our public cloud, security and workplace portfolios.” Notably, the customer base grew nearly 2% to 4,718 from year-end 2021.

According to management, global macroeconomic conditions, particularly rising inflation and interest rates, translate to higher costs. Fortunately, price increases by Softchoice’s technology partners don’t impact gross profit materially because the company can pass the increases to customers. Another encouraging sign is the 116% increase in revenue retention rate in the trailing 12 months.       

Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, Lenovo, and Amazon Web Services are among the big-name tech partners. Moreover, Softchoice has been a longstanding partner of Cisco.

Growth investing

Innergex Renewable and Softchoice are exciting prospects for growth investors. Expect the former to play a vital role in the transition to a clean economy. Meanwhile, the latter’s growth trajectory should continue with the ever-growing demand for cloud computing services.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Utility Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years 

| Puja Tayal

Utility stocks fell as rising interest rates impact their profits. It is time to buy high-yield stocks and earn passive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 7%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuations and higher dividend yields, these three TSX stocks are excellent additions to your dividend portfolio.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

3 Smart Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

Entering an uncertain 2023 with a smartly diversified portfolio of uncorrelated stocks can give monthly passive income and capital growth.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 1,500 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock offers absurdly high passive income and has a solid future ahead. Plus, it's a fraction of the…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Which Brookfield Stock Should You Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield stocks are popular these days, but of the top three for consideration, which is the best on the TSX…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now is the time to invest in strong yet cheap stocks that could see you retire early at these incredibly…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Now Before They Bounce Back

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks may be down, but don't count them out yet. Especially when high dividend yields are offered.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

2 Solid TSX Stocks That Are Practically Immune to Competition

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These two TSX stocks are solid investments because of their economic moats and competitive advantages.

Read more »