Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 28

Early morning declines in crude oil and precious metals could take the main TSX index lower at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks staged a recovery on Friday, as an intraday recovery in commodity prices drove metal mining and energy stocks higher ahead of the long Christmas and Boxing Day weekend. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose by 157 points, or 0.8%, in the last session to settle at 19,507, helping the index end the week with 63-point gains to end a two-week-long losing streak.

Besides commodity-linked stocks, renewed buying was also seen in key stock market sectors like utilities, real estate, and consumer non-cyclicals. In contrast, shares of most healthcare and technology companies traded on a negative note.

Top TSX movers and active stocks

Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) stock popped by nearly 10% in the last session to $15.55 per share, making it the top-performing TSX Composite component for the day. With this, DND stock staged an impressive recovery of 29.5% last week. This rally started after Dye & Durham made an announcement regarding “a significant expansion of its software product offering in Canada with the addition of a comprehensive suite of litigation workflow solutions” on December 19. Despite the recent sharp recovery, however, DND stock still trades with 65.4% year-to-date losses.

Athabasca Oil, Superior Plus, and Baytex Energy were also among the top-performing TSX stocks Friday, as they inched up by at least 7.9% each.

In contrast, Canada Goose Holdings, Bausch Health Companies, Cronos Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Shopify were the worst-performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell by at least 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Suncor Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Barrick Gold were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially crude oil and precious metals, were trading on a bearish note early Wednesday morning. Given that, I expect the resource-heavy main TSX index to open lower from its previous closing today.

While no important domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to watch the latest pending home sales data from the U.S. market this morning. Overall, the stock market is likely to remain volatile in the next few sessions, as investors continue to adjust their positions before 2023.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Superior Plus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

3 Undervalued, Blue-Chip Companies I’d Buy Now Before a Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you buy these blue-chip stocks now or years from now, they'll always be solid buys to consider for income…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Love Passive Income? Here’s How to Make Plenty of It as a Real Estate Investor

| Tony Dong

REITs can be a profitable way of earning passive income without rental property.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Stocks for Beginners

Worried About the Stock Market? 3 Companies to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Puja Tayal

The current bearishness in the market has created an opportunity to buy fundamentally strong stocks that are trading near their lows due…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How I’d Invest in a TFSA Today if I Were Starting Over

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in starting a TFSA? Here’s how I would invest if I were to start over!

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Generate Income in Retirement Without Going Back to Work

| Kay Ng

Canadians can live for a long time after retirement. Aim to optimize your investment portfolio for your financial needs and…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks you can buy with as little as $1,000 now.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s My Top TSX Stock for 2023 and Beyond

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I find this amazing TSX stock worth buying for 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Stocks for Beginners

How to 10X Your Retirement Savings While Barely Lifting a Finger

| Tony Dong

Here's how investing passively in the total U.S. stock market can grow your portfolio exponentially over time.

Read more »