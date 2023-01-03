Home » Investing » Screening Canadian Energy Stocks? Here’s Your Best Bet for 2023

Screening Canadian Energy Stocks? Here’s Your Best Bet for 2023

As global energy markets look ready to soar again, Canadian energy stocks like Enbridge Inc. deserve a special mention.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices

Energy stocks outperformed the market last year. Some experts believe the outperformance could continue this year. If you’re screening Canadian energy stocks, looking for an opportunity, here’s your best bet. 

Tourmaline Oil

Despite what the name suggests, Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is actually more of a natural gas company. It was also one of the top performers last year. The stock has delivered 116% in total return (price + dividends) in 2022. Robust management coupled with a surge in natural gas prices helped the team generate $2.7 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months. 

However, the price has dipped recently. Tourmaline lost 16.5% of its value over the course of December. That’s because natural gas prices dipped as Europe’s energy crisis failed to materialize. The continent bulked up its inventories while the ongoing winter is milder than expected. As a consequence, natural gas prices fell from US$9.60 in June to just US$4.47 today. 

Some industry insiders believe natural gas prices could rebound sharply in 2023. However, I believe Tourmaline is undervalued even at current levels. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of only 5.4. It’s cheap even if earnings are cut in half this year. 

That’s what makes Tourmaline an ideal target for investors this year. This could be one of the best Canadian energy stocks of 2023. Keep an eye on it. 

Other Canadian Energy stocks

Tourmaline isn’t the only oil and gas stock that should be on your radar. There’s plenty of other alternatives. After all, the energy sector accounts for roughly 9.5% of the nation’s economy. Investors can pick mature energy companies with high dividends, oil drilling software providers, or small-cap exploration companies to add to their portfolio. 

However, I believe energy infrastructure companies like Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) deserve a special mention here. You see, owning the pipes that transport energy is a much more reliable business model than selling energy. As long as the volume of energy demand is increasing, pipeline operators can expect steady growth. 

Enrbidge owns and operates the largest network of oil and gas pipelines in North America. Over the years, this network has expanded alongside the growing demand for energy on this continent. Now the expansion is also aimed at transit terminals that send energy to Europe. 

Put simply, the company has plenty of revenue runway ahead of it. 

Enbridge offers a 6.7% dividend yield. Management expects dividends to grow 5% to 6% annually for the next few years. The team has already delivered annual dividend growth for the past 26 years. That’s why this energy stock deserves a spot on your list alongside Tourmaline. 

Bottom Line

Oil and gas prices are still relatively high and the global shortage persists. If you’re looking for Canadian energy stocks well-positioned for growth this year, add Enbridge and Tourmaline to your watch list. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Fell 48% in 2022

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite its near-term volatility, long-term investors can go long on the stock, given its stable utility business and high-growth renewable…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Why Cenovus Energy Stock Soared 70% in 2022

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy Cenovus Energy stock in 2023?

Read more »

Growth from coins
Energy Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $350,000 by 2033

| Puja Tayal

This year, resolve to invest $1,000 responsibly in these two stocks for the long term, so you can own $350,000…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Energy Stocks That’ll Still Be Worth Owning When the Dust Settles

| Adam Othman

Even if you are resizing your energy portfolio in case there is a correction on the horizon, there are two…

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich for Retirement

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Investors with long-term time horizons shouldn’t be on the sidelines right now. Here are two top TSX stocks trading at…

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Why I’m Buying Algonquin

| Demetris Afxentiou

Despite Algonquin Power & Utilities dropping 50% this year, there's still long-term potential . Here's why I'm buying Algonquin.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Should You Invest in Enbridge Stock Right Now?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock offers a high dividend yield with a strong track record of payout growth.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Even though quarterly dividend payouts are the norm, a monthly payout frequency can be more manageable for passive income earners.

Read more »