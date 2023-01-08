Home » Investing » Brookfield vs. BAM: How to Play the Spinoff

Brookfield vs. BAM: How to Play the Spinoff

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is a distinguished asset manager, and it owns 75% of Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Last year, Canada’s asset management industry was dramatically re-shaped, when Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) was spun off from its parent company. In a slightly confusing move, the spun off company retained the name of the original entity, while the parent was re-named Brookfield (TSX:BN). The naming here is confusing, but essentially, what happened was that the company spun off a part of itself to investors and kept a part on its balance sheet.

Now that Brookfield and BAM are two separate entities, the question is, “which one should you invest in?” Before the Brookfield/BAM spinoff occurred, many played the spinoff by buying shares in Brookfield Asset Management in order to acquire shares in both successor companies. Today, that bet is no longer possible, but you can still “play the spinoff” in the sense of buying one of the two companies that came from it, whose characteristics are slightly different from those of the original.

Diversification and valuation: Brookfield

If you want to maximize diversification, then you’re better off investing in Brookfield rather than BAM. Brookfield owns a stake in BAM and other assets. Additionally, it is somewhat cheaper than BAM is, trading at 12 times funds from operations (FFO). FFO is similar to earnings but used for asset management companies, for whom traditional earnings metrics often aren’t accurate.

One advantage Brookfield has is a big stake in Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions. Oaktree is an investment firm founded by Howard Marks, a legendary bond investor who has outperformed the market averages over the course of his career. Marks’s career return is reported to be 20% annualized — about double that of the S&P 500. Marks sold 74% of his company to Brookfield but still works there to this day. His exceptional capital-allocation skills may prove to be an asset for Brookfield going forward.

Safety: BAM

Compared to Brookfield, BAM could be thought of as somewhat less risky. It is a full-service asset management firm like Blackstone, meaning that it manages investment funds in exchange for fees. Unlike Brookfield, the parent company, it doesn’t hold that many assets on its balance sheet directly. This is a less-risky business model than directly investing in assets. As an asset manager, you simply pool clients’ money and collect a fee in exchange for investing it. You don’t assume any of the risk. There are some risks in the business model; for example, clients pulling their money out. But you don’t actually face the risk of your holdings rapidly collapsing in value like direct investors do.

This is part of the reason why BAM is more expensive than Brookfield is. As today’s prices, BAM trades at 23 times earnings, which is much more expensive than the multiple that Brookfield trades at. It might seem like BN is the better stock based on valuation, but remember that BAM is subject to fewer risks.

Foolish takeaway

Taking all relevant factors into account, it looks like both Brookfield and BAM are good investments. Brookfield is somewhat cheaper but also assumes more financial risk. BAM is more expensive but has a more stable business model. Perhaps the best bet is to own both.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Blackstone, Brookfield, Brookfield Asset Management, and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth stocks had a rough go in 2022, but now could be an incredibly opportunistic time for long-term investors to…

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Is RBC Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who missed the rally off 2020 lows are wondering if this is a good time to buy Royal Bank…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks Still a Thing in 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

The whole question of whether cannabis stocks are still relevant in 2023 is an interesting one. Here's my take on…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Suncor Stock or TD Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and TD look oversold today, and the stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks With Yields TFSA Investors Should Lock In Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks offer superior long-term returns, but these dividend yields certainly won't last that long.

Read more »

work from home
Investing

2 WFH Stocks That Could Shake Things Up in 2023

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) and another WFH stock won't make you rich but could help you score nice bounce-back gains over the…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Investing

3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

| Robin Brown

Are you hoping to retire a millionaire? Here are three top Canadian growth stocks that could help you get there…

Read more »