Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Rise in 2023

RRSP Investors: 2 Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Rise in 2023

Two hot stocks that could continue to rise and deliver outsized capital gains in 2023 are excellent options for RRSP investors.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadians use the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) to save for retirement or build retirement wealth. Moreover, all contributions to this registered savings plan are tax deductible. But with another tax season coming, many RRSP investors hope to lower their tax payables by contributing the maximum.

If you want to take advantage of this feature, the deadline for 2022 contributions is March 1, 2023. All contributions past this date will not be eligible for deduction for the 2022 taxation year. Also, to ensure you don’t pay penalties, the RRSP contribution limit is 18% of your earned income, up to a maximum of $29,210.   

Hot stocks for your RRSP

RRSP investments grow tax free, so it would be best for users to hold income-producing assets in the account, not just cash. Most account holders prefer to hold stocks because of potentially higher returns. If your finances allow you to contribute the maximum, set your sights on two hot stocks.

Non-energy stocks Sierra Wireless (TSX:SW) and Uni-Select (TSX:UNS) were red hot in 2022, with impressive returns of 75.9% and 66.4%. Given their solid fundamentals and bright business outlooks, both stocks should continue to rise in 2023. 

Public safety champion

Sierra Wireless is well known in the globally connected economy for its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This $1.62 billion company develops industry-specific solutions for their IoT deployments. These IoT solutions combine devices, network services, and software to help companies improve operational efficiency and business models.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the net loss improved 86.7% year over year to US$10.3 million. Sierra’s revenue from IoT Solutions in the third quarter (Q3) 2021 jumped 124.2% to US$120.3 million because of the strong demand for connected devices globally. Management said the realization of investments in inventory to combat the ongoing supply chain tightness also contributed to IoT revenue growth.

Today, Sierra Wireless has a full solution (uninterrupted and around-the-clock communication) for the extended public safety community when disaster strikes. The solution includes a Sierra Wireless device, FirstNet connectivity, and a purpose-built, cloud-based dashboard. It allows extended public safety users to have confidence that their critical communications stay intact when they need it most.

Strong market position

Uni-Select distributes automotive refinish and industrial paint plus related products in North America. The $1.89 billion company is also a dominant force in the automotive aftermarket parts industry in Canada and the United Kingdom. Despite a challenging environment, the business continues to realize organic growth and generate substantial free cash flow (FCF).

After three quarters in 2022, FCF climbed 56.1% to US$112.1 million versus the same period in 2021. Notably, net earnings reached US$52.94 million compared to a net loss of US$8.11 million from a year ago. Management said currency translation, labour, and inflation are severe challenges to the business today.

Nonetheless, its executive chair and chief executive officer Brian McManus, is confident that volume gains and synergies from recent acquisitions would drive organic growth in 2023. Uni-Select will also pursue acquisition opportunities to strengthen its market position.

Top-performing growth stocks

Expect Sierra Wireless and Uni-Select to beat the market again in 2023 and reward RRSP investors with meaningful capital gains. Both are top-performing growth stocks, as evidenced by the +232.98% and +288.3% total returns in 3.01 years, respectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

Converge Stock: A Severely Oversold Growth Bargain to Buy and Hold

| Kay Ng

Converge (TSX:CTS) stock should appeal to high-risk investors who seek outsized price-appreciation potential over the next few years.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

FIRE SALE: 3 Oversold TSX Stocks to Consider Today

| Nicholas Dobroruka

After a down year in the Canadian stock market in 2022, here are three highly oversold TSX stocks to have…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

2 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Boost Your Wealth in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top TSX e-commerce stocks could stage a grand comeback this year.

Read more »

Technology
Tech Stocks

Shopify and Docebo: 2 Growth Stocks That Are Smart Buys Today

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as Docebo and Shopify remain top bets in 2023, especially if tech companies stage a turnaround…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors that are willing to be patient should be ready to go shopping. Here are three growth stocks trading…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Tech Stocks

Why Shopify Stock Fell -68.57% in 2022

| Tony Dong

Canadian tech stocks were hard hit in 2022, with Shopify suffering in particular.

Read more »

Economic Turbulence
Tech Stocks

2 Top Wealth Destructors of 2022: Will These TSX Stocks Change Course in 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Not all the massively corrected TSX stocks are buys.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Tech Stocks

2 Dirt-Cheap TSX Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

| Jitendra Parashar

These two dirt-cheap TSX tech stocks can deliver outstanding returns on your investments in the long run if you buy…

Read more »