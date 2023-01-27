Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 27

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, January 27

The TSX Composite is on track to close the fourth consecutive week on a positive note.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equities market turned positive again on Thursday after witnessing a minor weakness in the previous two sessions. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 101 points, or 0.5%, for the session to settle at 20,701. With this, the index reached its highest closing level since June 2022, as renewed buying in growth stocks continued.

While key stock market sectors like energy, financials, and technology led the market rally, shares of many utilities and industrials companies plunged.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Interfor (TSX:IFP) jumped by more than 10% yesterday to $25.66 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This sharp rally came a day after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded its outlook on the Burnaby-based forest products company’s stock. The bank also raised its target price on IFP stock from $27 per share to $31 per share, leading to a buying spree in the stock. With this, Interfor stock has now risen by 22.2% in January alone.

Canfor Corp, West Fraser Timber, and Athabasca Oil were also among the top-performing TSX stocks on January 26, as they inched up by at least 5.9% each.

On the flip side, NovaGold Resources, MAG Silver, K92 Mining, and Silvercrest Metals were among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell by more than 4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Barrick Gold, Royal Bank of Canada, and Whitecap Resources were the most active Canadian stocks of the day.

TSX today

Early Friday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were showcasing good strength, which could help TSX energy stocks to climb at the open today. In contrast, continued weakness in precious metals prices for the second session could drive metals and mining stocks downward this morning and keep the main TSX index under pressure.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest monthly pending home sales and personal consumption expenditure data from the U.S. market on January 27. Overall, investors’ sentiments remain positive, as the TSX Composite is on track to close the fourth consecutive week on a positive note.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

Algonquin Stock Has Broken Investors’ Hearts, but I Think It Will Turn a Corner

| Joey Frenette

AQN stock faces more uncertainty in 2023, but could be a compelling value pickup for income investors.

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These energy companies remain immune to the economic and commodity down cycles.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

The 1 Dividend Stock Every Retiree Should Buy for Passive Income

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Fortis is one top dividend stock that isn't getting the kind of love it deserves from…

Read more »

energy industry
Energy Stocks

Missed Out on Canadian Energy Stocks? My Best Dividend Stock to Buy and Hold

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Altagas stock is my best stock to buy to get in on the Canadian energy stock rally, and a dividend…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Energy Stocks

Could Cenovus Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Although oil and gas prices have weakened, Cenovus stock remains a very undervalued gem, as returns should ramp up in…

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Canada in January 2023

| Sneha Nahata

Renewable energy stocks appear to be a solid investment for saving the environment, generating strong capital gains and earning consistent…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Could Enbridge Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge delivered solid returns in 2022. Is ENB stock a buy for 2023?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Are These 2022 TSX Energy Stars Still Buys in 2023?

| Puja Tayal

Energy stocks were star performers on the TSX in 2022, as oil prices surged above US$80. Will they continue their…

Read more »