Home » Investing » Cannabis Stocks » Is Tilray Stock a Buy in February 2023?

Is Tilray Stock a Buy in February 2023?

Despite the volatile cannabis sector, Tilray could be a superb buy for long-term investors.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.

Source: Getty Images

The cannabis sector has been under pressure over the last few years due to the delay in legalizing cannabis at the Federal level in the United States. Besides, growing competition and undercutting by unregulated cannabis businesses have severely hurt the financials of cannabis companies, thus dragging their stock prices down. However, the sector has witnessed healthy buying this year. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has risen by 9.2%.

Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY) is trading 17.2% higher this year. Let’s see whether the rally can continue by looking at its second-quarter performance and growth prospects.

Tilray’s second-quarter performance

Tilray posted revenue of US$144.1 million for its second quarter fiscal 2023, representing a 7% decline from the previous year’s quarter. The decline in its cannabis and distribution business offset a 56% increase in its beverage alcohol business, dragging the company’s top line down. Additionally, the strong U.S. dollar negatively impacted revenue.

Despite the decline in revenue, the company’s gross profits increased by 22% to US$40.1 million amid several cost-cutting initiatives. Its adjusted net losses improved from US$38.8 million to US$35.3 million. Meanwhile, when most cannabis companies are struggling to become profitable, Tilray has posted an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of $11.7 million, marking the fifteenth quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Overall, the company’s financial position looks healthy, with its cash and marketable securities at $433.5 million as of November 30.

Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Tilray’s growth prospects

The legalization of recreational cannabis at the federal level in the United States and European Union could be a significant growth driver for Tilray, given its substantial presence in these regions. Amid the recent legalization by Maryland and Missouri, the number of U.S. states that have legalized recreational cannabis has increased to 21 states. Further, around 37 states have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. Amid the market expansion, Allied Market Research expects the global cannabis market to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 20.1% to reach US$148.9 billion by 2031.

Tilray, a market leader in the Canadian recreational cannabis market with a market share of 8.3%, is looking at further strengthening its position. It utilizes its proprietary consumer research to understand and meet customers’ needs. The acquisition of convertible debt in MedMen, a multi-state operator in the United States, is part of its U.S. expansion. The cannabis retailer will allow Tilray to introduce its products once the federal government legalizes cannabis.

Additionally, Tilray has acquired a strong presence in Germany and Portugal through its subsidiary, CC Pharma. The company’s management plans to utilize the infrastructure to expand its footprint across the European Union. Also, the German government is hopeful of legalizing recreational cannabis by 2024, thus offering substantial growth prospects for the company.

Supported by its recent acquisitions, Tilray’s beverage-alcohol sales grew by 56% in the November-ending quarter. The diversifying company expects to maintain its growth by acquiring Montauk Brewing Company. So, the company has multiple growth drivers.

Cannabis market growth

I expect the cannabis sector to be volatile in the near-to-medium term due to federal legalization delays and stiff competition from unregulated businesses. However, investors with higher risk tolerances and longer-investment horizons can accumulate TLRY stock to earn superior returns, given its multiple growth drivers and discounted stock price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Cannabis Stocks

Is SNDL Stock a Buy in February 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

SNDL is a beaten-down cannabis stock. While its revenue growth is exceptional, a weak balance sheet has driven stock prices…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

TLRY Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Tilray Inc. (TSX:TLRY) is geared up for big growth this decade and looks like one of the top cannabis stocks…

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

Canopy Growth Stock: Here’s What’s Coming in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock has made a lot of new moves in the last few months, but where is the company…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Better Cannabis Buy: Canopy Growth Stock or Tilray?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Only two TSX weed stocks can deliver substantial returns in the highly anticipated growth of the global cannabis market.

Read more »

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Cannabis Stocks

Is Tilray Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Tilray stock has lost 50% of its value in the last 12 months, in line with its peers.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks Still a Thing in 2023?

| Chris MacDonald

The whole question of whether cannabis stocks are still relevant in 2023 is an interesting one. Here's my take on…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth Stock Fell 72% Last Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Canopy Growth stock is a beaten-up cannabis giant that is trading at a discount compared to historical multiples. But is…

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Is SNDL Stock a Buy in January 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

SNDL is among the worst-performing cannabis stocks in the last three years. But is SNDL stock a buy right now?

Read more »