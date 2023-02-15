Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Stocks to Help You Retire Early

2 Stocks to Help You Retire Early

Canadians planning for early retirement can invest in dividend stocks that can help them realize their pipedreams.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gas pipelines

Image source: Getty Images

The retirement age in Canada by year-end 2023 until 2024 is 65 years, based on the econometric models of Trading Economics. Regarding the retirement benefits such as the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS), the Canadian federal government set the age at 65. Eligible recipients can receive or take more if they wait until 70.

However, the actual retirement date depends on one’s readiness, and especially the size of one’s nest egg. Two prominent stocks, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN), can help you retire early.

Besides their juicy dividend yields, the frequency of payouts is monthly. You can realize the power of compounding with this setup because you can reinvest the dividends 12 times in a year.        

Dividend aristocrat

Pembina Pipeline, a major player in North America’s oil and gas midstream industry, owns diversified and integrated transportation and midstream assets. This $25.9 billion company derives revenues from diversified and highly contracted businesses. The energy stock trades at $47.08 per share (+2.44% year to date) and pays a 5.60% dividend.

The Pipelines division boasts an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines. Pembina Gas Infrastructure (PGI) in the Facilities division is a joint venture (60-40) with global investment firm KKR. PGI is a premier gas processing entity in Western Canada that provides natural gas, condensate, and NGL (natural gas liquids) services.

Pembina, through its Marketing & New Ventures division, maximizes the value of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas from the basins they operate in by creating new markets. The proposed development of the Alberta Carbon Grid (ACG) should also create sustainable long-term value for stakeholders. Pembina is planning to build the world-leading carbon transportation and sequestration platform with TC Energy.

In the first three quarters of 2022, Pembina’s revenue and net earnings soared 46.9% and 134.7% year over year to $8.9 billion and $2.7 billion versus the same period in 2021. Besides the revenue-generating capacity, Pembina is a dividend aristocrat owing to 10 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Long-term organic growth opportunities

Like Pembina Pipeline, Chemtrade operates a diversified business in North America and globally. The $1.1 billion fund provides industrial chemicals and commands significant regional market share across products. Two core business segments, Sulphur & Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC), are its income sources.

Management said the product portfolio is defensive because the business model focuses on size, scale, and earnings diversity. Moreover, the extensive product portfolio with diversified exposure to industrial and consumer end-markets is a competitive advantage.

Chemtrade expects to report record results for 2022. In the nine months ended September 30, 2022, revenue rose 34% year over year to $1.4 billion while net earnings reached $120.8 million compared to the $54.6 million net loss from a year ago.

Management sees compelling organic growth opportunities and targets $75 million of incremental Adjusted EBITDA. At only $9.67 per share (+8.34% year to date), the specialty chemical company pays a mouth-watering 6.12% dividend.

The pipedream

The pipedream of nearly everyone is early retirement or at least retiring before the standard age. Prospective retirees can prep up their retirement fund by investing in the stocks that can help them retire early.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: BCE stock vs. Telus

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its exposure to high-growth tech-related segments and cheaper valuation, I am more bullish on Telus.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

4 Big Dividend-Paying Stocks for 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and dividend yields of over 6%, these four dividend stocks are tremendous buys in this…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Could Algonquin Stock Be a Big Winner in 2023?

| Kay Ng

Investors need to be patient with Algonquin stock, as it navigates a higher interest rate environment and reset its growth…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Young and old Canadians with investment appetites and limited capital can buy three cheap dividend stocks to create passive income.

Read more »

rail train
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs Rogers Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's telecoms are great long-term investments offering growth and juicy dividends. But which telecom is best? Let’s find out.

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are the perfect buy for those who can invest a little at a time, year after…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) are two top TSX dividend stocks worth buying in this market.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Farming Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors looking to diversify and seeking inflation protection in 2023 can consider buying three top farming stocks.

Read more »