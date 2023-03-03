Home » Investing » Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Stocks for Years

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Stocks for Years

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth potential, I expect these three stocks to deliver superior returns over the long run.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Global equity markets could remain volatile in the near term, as interest rates could remain higher for extended periods due to sticky inflation and continued economic growth. However, long-term investors should not get bogged down by these short-term fluctuations and go long on quality stocks. Meanwhile, here are my three top picks that you can buy and hold for a longer horizon.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the top stocks to have in your portfolio due to its stability and high growth prospects. Over the last 10 years, the company has grown its revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) at an annualized rate of 10.7% and 16.7%, respectively. Supported by these strong financials, the company has delivered impressive total shareholders returns of around 682%, outperforming the broader equity markets.

Meanwhile, I expect the upward momentum to continue, given Dollarama’s healthy growth prospects. Its compelling value offerings, solid product mix, and extensive store base could continue to drive its sales. Also, the company plans to expand its footprint by increasing its store count to 2,000 by 2031 from 1,462 as of October 30. The new stores have achieved an average annual revenue of $2.6 million within two years of opening, resulting in efficient capital utilization and high returns on investment.

Dollarcity, where the company has acquired a 50.1% stake, is also expanding its footprint. It hopes to reach 850 stores by 2029 from 395 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company has paid quarterly dividends consistently since its inception in 2011. So, I believe Dollarama would be an excellent long-term bet.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN), a waste management company, would be my second pick. It has an excellent track record of enhancing shareholder value by delivering a total shareholder return of over 5,800% from 1998 to 2022.

With its operations primarily in exclusive and secondary or rural markets, the company enjoys higher margins, despite its aggressive acquisition strategy. Last year, the company deployed around $2.3 billion, making 24 acquisitions, which could contribute $640 million to its annual revenue. Despite these acquisitions and record inflation, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin stood at a healthy 30.8%. It also generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1.165 billion for the year.

Further, the company’s management hopes to grow its 2023 revenue by 11.6% amid a 9.5% price rise and the rest from strategic acquisitions. The management expects its adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 30 basis points to 31.1%. So, I expect the uptrend in Waste Connections’s stock price to continue.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) offers overnight time-sensitive air cargo services to prominent cities across Canada. The demand for air cargo services could grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 4% through 2030 amid e-commerce growth. Meanwhile, the global freighter fleet could only grow at 2.4%, thus creating a supply-demand imbalance, benefiting existing air cargo service providers, such as Cargojet.

Amid the growing demand, Cargojet has planned to induct 12 aircraft over the next two years. The company’s financials are primarily stable and predictable, with 75% of its domestic revenue underpinned by long-term contracts. However, amid the recent pullback, the company has lost over half its stock value and trades at an attractive next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 18.4, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $225/Month

| Robin Brown

Do you want to earn and grow passive income over your lifetime? Here's how a TFSA can help you generate…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Investing

I Keep Buying Shares of This Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best long-term stocks on the market are also some of the most defensive. Here’s a dividend stock…

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Investing

After the Gold Rush: How to Pick a Stock Down 50% From Its Highs [PREMIUM ANALYSIS]

| Nick Sciple

While sell-offs can be an opportunity to buy low, they’re just as often an opportunity to throw good money after…

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks I’m Practically Addicted To Buying

| Puja Tayal

How to earn $225 in monthly tax-free passive income in seven years. Make these dividend stocks a regular in your…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks as a whole have a bad rap these days, yet these two have proven over the decades to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Powered Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Natural Resources may allocate 100% of free cash flow to stock investors soon, and exponentially grow dividends. Manulife Financial…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $202.19/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Once you're set up, TFSA investors can make a killing in passive income each month over the years. And it's…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Investing

The Biggest Market Movers on the TSX Last Month

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top TSX stocks like Methanex Corp. (TSX:MX) and Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) were big movers in the month of February.

Read more »