Home » Investing » 4 Biotech Stocks That Could Break Through the Market

4 Biotech Stocks That Could Break Through the Market

Four TSX biotech stocks could deliver outsized gains in 2023, as they are poised to break through the market soon.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.

Source: Getty Images

Most biotech stocks have low visibility with investors because the risks are pretty high. Nonetheless, the TSX has several names worth watching in 2023. Bausch Health (TSX:BHC) has appreciated substantially from year-end 2022, and three more could break through the market soon.

You can consider taking positions in BELLUS Health (TSX:BLU), Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSX:FRX), or Knight Therapeutics (TSX:GUD) while the stock prices are low.

Strong upward momentum

Despite poor market conditions and a challenging macro environment, Bausch Health continues to display strong momentum. At $12.46 per share, the trailing one-year price return is -59.11%. However, the biotech stock beat the market year to date at +46.59% versus +6.17%.

The $4.51 billion specialty pharmaceutical company is a spin-off of Bausch & Lomb’s eyecare business. Bausch Health also incorporates various businesses focused on gastroenterology, neurology, dermatology, and international pharmaceuticals.

Management believes its leading durable brands and core business segments are growth drivers that will help advance global health.

Game changer

BELLUS Health is advancing a potential solution for refractory chronic cough called Camlipixant, or BLU-5937. This lead product candidate could be the game-changer for this $1.3 billion drug development company. The healthcare stock trades at $10.39 (-6.23% year to date) but could soar through the roof once BLU-5937 obtains approval for commercialization.

According to management, BELLUS has initiated the CALM Phase 3 clinical program for refractory chronic cough. Two trials (CALM-1 and CALM-2) to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of Camlipixant are running concurrently. The development program is critical as the future of treating cough rests with the company.

Important breakthrough

Fennec Pharmaceuticals focuses on children with cancer and experiencing hearing loss due to the effect of chemotherapy. The $326.42 million commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company develops PEDMARK, which is devoted to fighting ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients who receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

The sodium thiosulfate injection is the first and only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapy indicated to reduce the risk of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic solid tumours. On January 31, 2023, the U.S. FDA granted Orphan Drug Exclusivity to PEDMARK.

Rosty Raykov, Fennec’s chief executive officer, said the approval represents an important breakthrough treatment option for the pediatric cancer community.” The stock is down 5.04% year to date ($12.43 per share), although the one-year price return is 73.85%.

Unique platform

Knight Therapeutics focuses on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the home country and Latin America. Moreover, it acquires mature or “under-promoted” products from Big Pharma and licenses late-stage products.

The $583.46 million multinational specialty pharmaceutical company operates in Pan America, a unique platform with high-growth markets. Knight is involved in therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, infectious diseases, and other specialties.

Exelon, its top prescription product, is for the symptomatic treatment of mild to moderately severe dementia in people with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. If you invest today, the share price is $5.12 (-1.16% year to date).

High risk. Tremendous reward

The profitability of biopharmaceutical companies depends mainly on the successful results of clinical trials and the proven effectiveness or safety of their lead drug candidates. From an investment perspective, the risks are high, but the potential rewards could be tremendous.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit U-turn
Investing

1 Easy Way to Spot Turnaround Stocks Before Everyone Else Does

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three undervalued and discounted stocks from different sectors are poised to make a turnaround based on prevailing market trends.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

2 Defence Stocks to Consider for March 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Some of the best long-term stocks are those we often overlook. Fortunately, there’s no need to overlook these two defensive…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Suncor stock is trading near its cyclical peak. Instead of this oil stock, buy this dividend stock to grow your…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

TFSA Contribution Time: 1 Intriguing Stock to Buy With $6,500

| Andrew Button

Canadian bank EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) could be a good place to invest some of your new $6,500 in contribution room…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $1,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 4,167 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Diversified Royalty stock offers investors a tasty dividend yield of 7.2%. It pays a monthly dividend and is priced at…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in March 2023

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Food inflation remains a problem, but Canadian food stocks could benefit. Loblaw Companies and another well-placed food stock are best…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Lightspeed Stock After Its Bumpy Month?

| Sneha Nahata

Lightspeed has the potential to deliver outsized returns. Should you buy while LSPD stock is trading incredibly cheap?

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Right Now?

| Chris MacDonald

The question of whether Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock is worth a buy is a question worth diving into. Here's what investors…

Read more »