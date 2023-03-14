Home » Investing » Investing for Passive Income? Pick Up This Little-Known Dividend Stock

Investing for Passive Income? Pick Up This Little-Known Dividend Stock

Want a stock that can provide a handsome passive income stream? Here’s a dividend stock that can deliver that and more.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
man slides

Image source: Getty Images

Establishing a stable and recurring passive income stream is something that is high on the wish list of every investor. Unfortunately, accomplishing that task can be difficult when factoring in multiple investments with differing payout schedules.

That’s where the appeal of this little-known dividend stock comes into play.

The dividend stock your portfolio needs

One of the most intriguing investments on the market is Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF). For those who are unfamiliar with the stock, Exchange owns a dozen subsidiary companies classed into Aviation and Manufacturing segments.

Examples of this include providing medevac, cargo, and passenger services to Canada’s remote regions on the aviation side of the business. On the manufacturing side, examples include CNC machining and fabricating services, as well as providing mats and bridging services.

What makes those subsidiaries so unique is the defensive appeal they offer. All of those subsidiary companies offer unique services where there is plenty of demand, but little, if any, competition.

More importantly, that defensive appeal lets Exchange weather market volatility while continuing to provide a solid income (more on that in a second).

If that’s not reason enough for investors to consider buying Exchange now, there’s one more reason to consider.

Exchange currently trades at a slight discount. Year to date, the stock is down nearly 5%, which is incredible considering the immense growth that it continues to boast.

In the most recent fiscal year, Exchange saw its sales hit $2 billion, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 46%. Free cash flow came in at $332 million for the full year, representing an impressive 36% year-over-year increase.

What about that passive income?

One of the main reasons why investors continue to flock towards Exchange is for the company’s juicy dividend. Exchange pays out that dividend on a monthly cadence, and has done so without fail since 1994.

Over the course of that period, Exchange has bumped that dividend 16 times. As of the time of writing, the dividend works out to an appetizing 5.1%. This means that prospective investors who allocate $40,000 towards investment in Exchange can look to generate a monthly income of just over $165.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the payout ratio on that juicy dividend stands at a respectable 58%.

Finally, keep in mind that investors with longer timelines who aren’t ready to draw on that income yet can reinvest it until needed.

Final thoughts

No stock is without risk, and that includes Exchange. Fortunately, Exchange not only offers a juicy dividend and strong growth prospects but also some defensive appeal through its broad array of subsidiary companies.

In my opinion, Exchange represents a great passive income option that should form part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks With Yields of 6% or More

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their cheaper valuation and high dividend yields, these three Canadian stocks are excellent buys in this volatile environment.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

These TSX Stocks Are Genius Buys for Dividend Growth

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks that could grow your passive income over time? Here are three top picks!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock (With a 7.7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Diversified Royalty and benefit from steady dividend payouts in 2023.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How 3 Royalty Stocks Could Help You Earn $5,000 in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX investors looking to earn a passive stream of dividend income can consider buying shares of these three quality royalty…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks Dishing Out Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Value, income, returns – it's all offered from these four dividend stocks promising high monthly income, and huge returns in…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX energy stock’s rapidly growing dividends can act as a reliable source of passive income for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Stocks to Earn Dividends for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Fortis can help long-term investors earn dividend income for decades.

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Passive Income: Suncor Energy or TD Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

When it comes to investing for passive income, stability matters more.

Read more »