Home » Investing » Want to Retire Wealthy? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

Want to Retire Wealthy? 3 TSX Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

Do you plan to retire rich? These three TSX stocks have potential to deliver stellar capital gains and make you wealthy.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

If you plan to invest for long-term financial goals like retirement, now is an excellent time, as top Canadian stocks are trading at a significant discount. However, when investing for the long term, one should focus on the shares of companies with solid fundamentals, a growing revenue base, and a history of delivering profitable growth. Further, investors should focus on diversifying their portfolios to reduce risk.

Against this backdrop, I’ll focus on shares of three Canadian corporations that have been growing swiftly, have solid fundamentals, and are highly profitable. Moreover, these companies have proven business models and have created significant wealth for their shareholders. Thus, adding these stocks to your portfolio could help you retire wealthy and beat the TSX by a considerable margin. Let’s begin. 

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) is Canada’s leading air cargo company. With its solid domestic network and next-day delivery capabilities to most Canadian households, Cargojet consistently delivered strong revenue and earnings growth that helped the company to beat the TSX by a wide margin in the past decade. 

While macro headwinds have taken a toll on consumer spending, its strategic partnerships with top logistics brands (like UPS, Canada Post, DHL, and Amazon, among others) ensure long-term stability and growth. Also, it diversifies its revenue base. 

It’s worth highlighting that Cargojet’s long-term contracts have a minimum revenue guarantee. Also, it has cost pass-through provisions. Impressively, Cargojet has a 100% customer retention rate. All these show that the company is poised to consistently deliver strong organic growth. Moreover, its focus on network and fleet optimization, strength in the ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) segment, and opportunities in the international and e-commerce market bode well for future growth. 

goeasy

With a market capitalization of about $2 billion, goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a solid long-term mid-cap stock to create wealth. Macro headwinds and the recent concerns surrounding the banking and lending market have weighed on goeasy stock. However, this pullback is an excellent opportunity to invest in a company that has been growing its revenue and earnings at a stellar double-digit rate. 

Despite challenges, goeasy is witnessing strong growth in its loan originations, which will likely drive its future revenues and consumer loan portfolio. Further, a large subprime lending market offers ample growth opportunities. 

Leverage from higher sales, stable credit performance, and operating efficiency will likely cushion its earnings and dividend payments. goeasy is a part of the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index and a dependable growth and income stock. 

Aritzia 

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is the final stock on this list. Despite the pressure on consumers’ discretionary spending, this fashion house has managed to attract customers, which is reflected through double-digit growth in its top and bottom lines. 

Aritzia expects its revenues to increase by about 15-17% annually through 2027. Further, the company expects to grow its earnings faster than revenues. 

Its upbeat guidance, a favourable mix of full-priced sales, expansion of the boutiques, and strengthening of its e-commerce platform augurs well for long-term growth. Further, Aritzia stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1, which is significantly lower than its historical average, offering a solid entry point.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Investing

3 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Buy Under $20

| Sneha Nahata

These under-$20 growth stocks have the potential to deliver solid returns.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Before a Long-Term Bull Market Begins to Build

| Adam Othman

The TSX may not go bullish for a while, even when the economy recovers from a recession, but investors should…

Read more »

stock market
Stocks for Beginners

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 1 Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Investors may be uncomfortable in market downturns, but try to stay the course and focus on the long term to…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid financials, healthy growth prospects, and attractive valuation, I am bullish on these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why quality growth stocks such as Aritzia are compelling long-term bets for TSX investors.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Make $200 in Monthly Passive Income With This 1 TSX Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s an attractive dividend stock TFSA investors can buy now to earn $200 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Bank Stocks

What the Collapse of U.S. Banks Means for Canada’s Big Six

| Puja Tayal

The fear of the U.S. banking contagion spreading to Canada pulled down stocks of the Big Six banks. What should…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Create $40,000 in Returns and Passive Income in 30 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you think you'll need just $40,000 in passive income per year in retirement, your TFSA can get you there…

Read more »