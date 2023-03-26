Home » Investing » Fire Sale: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Market Roils

Fire Sale: 2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Market Roils

The recent market drop has made these two TSX stocks all the more attractive.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Market volatility is a boon if used wisely. Everybody suffers when the market takes large swings. But amid these large swings, discerned investors seize long-term winners. This time as well, market volatility has brought some quality names below their fair values. Here are two undervalued TSX stocks that offer handsome growth potential.

Air Canada

The recent market turmoil has notably weighed on Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock, bringing it down 20% since February. And the weakness might continue in the short term, given the impending recession and ensuing hit to travel. However, Air Canada looks well placed to outperform in the long term. So, the recent correction could be an opportunity.

There has been no respite for Air Canada investors due to back-to-back challenges. The pandemic, movement restrictions, and now recession fears have hit its stock. However, the management is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Its guidance for the next two years is quite optimistic and suggests that the stock is undervalued.

Air Canada management aims to achieve an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $2.5-$3.0 billion this year, indicating an 88% growth against 2022. For 2024, the management expects an adjusted EBITDA of $3.5-$4.0 billion.

So, AC stock is currently trading at a forward EV (enterprise value)-to-EBITDA ratio of five, which is lower than the industry average.

Considering strong execution over the years and encouraging demand, Air Canada will likely achieve said guidance. It has a strong balance sheet with manageable debt and a sound liquidity position. The leverage ratios will fall below the industry average if the guidance materializes.

Air travel demand will be a crucial driver for Air Canada’s profitability going forward. Its revenues have grown by more than 200% in the last 12 months compared to an earlier comparable period. A key risk is a severe recession, which could break this streak and might further delay its profitability.

Whitecap Resources

Energy remains one of the disliked sectors, despite some of the fundamental improvements. The disproportionate drop so far this month on the banking crisis speaks for itself. However, some TSX energy names look well placed to outperform later in the year. One of them is Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP).

WCP stock has remained relatively resilient compared to peers during the recent market turmoil and has lost 8% since last month.

Strong free cash flow growth and massive debt reduction make Whitecap an attractive bet. In 2023, it is expected to pay a dividend of $.58 per share, indicating an attractive yield of 6%. It intends to raise shareholder payouts to $0.73 per share. Interestingly, the company is in such a sound financial shape that even if oil prices fall to US$50 per barrel levels, the dividend is still sustainable.

WCP stock has returned 7% in the last 12 months and almost 1,000% since the pandemic. It is trading seven times its 2023 free cash flow and looks undervalued. The stock might soon hit bottom and could start recovering.

Its exposure to oil prices and the sector’s innate volatile nature make WCP a risky bet. However, given the balance sheet improvement, dividend stability, and earnings-growth prospects, WCP could create notable shareholder value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Investing

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Make $1 Million When a Bull Market Returns

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are five quality TSX stocks investors can buy and hold for the long term, allowing them to increase their…

Read more »

Gold medal
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Winners Just Begging to Be Invested in Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three undervalued stocks from three underperforming sectors are winners and screaming buys today.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Are Simply Too Cheap to Avoid

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) are dividend studs that are perfect for any Canadian investors' passive-income…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks I Can’t Wait to Buy in 2023

| Adam Othman

Top Dividend Aristocrats are worth buying in almost every market, especially if you hold them long term. However, weak markets…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,911 Shares in This TSX Stock for a Shot at $1 Million in 32 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You might not see insane growth overnight, but you won't see insane drops either from this TSX stock offering a…

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Heavyweight I’d Buy Over Enbridge Right Now

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) is a dividend heavyweight I prefer over Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) due to its value and impressive income…

Read more »

stock data
Investing

Better Buy: Aritzia Stock or Canada Goose?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Aritzia stock has notably underperformed Canada Goose in the last five years.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Bank Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Bank Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The bout of volatility for global banks has offered up a buying opportunity for bank stocks like Bank of Montreal…

Read more »