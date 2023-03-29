Home » Investing » Is Now the Right Time to Buy TC Energy Stock?

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TC Energy Stock?

TC Energy stock is out of favour. Is it time to buy?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is down more than 25% in the past year. Contrarian investors seeking good dividend yields and a shot a decent capital gains are wondering if TRP stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP).

TC Energy overview

TC Energy is a major player in the North American energy infrastructure sector with natural gas pipelines, natural gas storage, oil pipelines, and power-generation facilities located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

The company is primarily known for its natural gas transmission network that includes more than 93,000 km of pipelines that play a strategic role in getting the fuel from producers to storage sites, utilities, and export facilities.

TC Energy stock trades near $52.50 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $74 in June last year.

Part of the pullback is due to the broader market correction that occurred in the energy sector through the end of last year and into 2023. TC Energy, however, has also had some internal issues that have upset investors.

The biggest hit has come as a result of the ballooning cost of a major project. TC Energy is building the Coastal GasLink pipeline that will connect natural gas producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new liquified natural gas (LNG) facility on the B.C. coast, where the gas will be cooled to liquid form and shipped to overseas buyers.

International demand for reliable Canadian and U.S. natural gas supplies is expected to grow in the coming years. TC Energy’s vast natural gas infrastructure places the company in a good position to benefit.

Unfortunately, the Coastal GasLink project will now cost an estimated $14.5 billion, which is more than double the initial estimate. Pandemic delays, permitting issues, rising material and labour costs, contractor disputes, and challenging weather conditions have all combined to drive up construction expenses.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022 report TC Energy said Coastal GasLink is 84% complete and mechanical completion is targeted for the end of 2023 with commissioning and restoration work to continue through 2024 and 2025. In the event the construction process extends into 2024, there could be up to $1.2 billion in additional costs.

What about the upside?

The bulk of the bad news should be in the rearview mirror on the project. TC Energy has a total of $34 billion in capital projects that will drive revenue and cash flow growth in the coming years. Despite the Coastal GasLink challenges, the board still expects to deliver annual dividend increases of 3-5% over the medium term.

This is good news for investors who are seeking steady passive income. TC Energy has increased the payout annually for more than two decades. Investors who buy the stock at the current price can get a 7% dividend yield.

Is TC Energy stock a buy today?

The trend isn’t your friend right now and additional downside is certainly possible in the near term. However, buy-and-hold investors with a contrarian investing strategy might want to start adding TC Energy to their TFSA or RRSP portfolios focused on dividends. The payout should be safe, so you get paid well to ride out additional volatility and wait for the recovery.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income in 2023? Buy These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

Yield is one of the most important factors to consider if your aim is to maximize your passive-income return on…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Turn $10,000 Into $160K in 17 Years Buying 226 Shares in This Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Forget about cheap stocks and instead look for stability, which is what you'll get with this company providing strong growth…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should diversify their equity portfolio by buying shares of quality companies across sectors in 2023.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Start Your Perfect Passive Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Start your passive income portfolio off on the right foot by investing in these two dividend stocks with a solid…

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Invest $3,000 for $2,150 in Income Every Year 

| Puja Tayal

If you spend time in the market, you can chart out a plan to earn $2,150 in annual passive income…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks on the TSX today have offered substantial gains in the last year and could prove strong…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Surprising Stocks Trading Lower in 2023

| Adam Othman

Some of the weakest performers of 2023 (so far) may be powerful additions to your portfolio in the right market…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Surefire Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Cash flow-rich companies such as Fortis and Canadian Utilities should be part of your dividend portfolio in March 2023.

Read more »