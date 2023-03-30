Beat the TSX With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

This top dividend stock has significantly outperformed the TSX over the last decade, making it one of the best to buy for the long haul.

Saving money each month and investing for the long term is essential for all Canadians to work toward their retirement goals and reach financial freedom. And while investing certainly isn’t completely straightforward, it doesn’t have to be difficult either, particularly if you look to buy safe and reliable TSX dividend stocks.

The easiest way to invest, and one that is recommended for investors with little time to spend researching individual stocks, is to simply invest in an index fund that tracks the TSX, for example.

That’s why the performance of stocks is always compared to these benchmark indices. Investing in a stock market index still has risks, but if you invest for the long haul, the market and economy are constantly growing.

However, while there are certainly benefits to investing in an index fund, investors have the potential to earn far more by selecting individual stocks that they think can beat the performance of these indices, such as a TSX dividend stock like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

Couche-Tard is a dividend stock that doesn’t return that much cash to investors. It currently has a dividend yield of just 0.84%. However, because it invests the majority of its earnings back into the company for future growth, it’s been one of the best TSX dividend stocks for years.

In fact, it has beaten the TSX in nine of the last 10 years. Furthermore, in total, over the last decade, Couche-Tard has earned investors a return north of 670% compared to the TSX, which has gained just 56%.

So, if you’re looking to find high-quality investments that you can buy and hold for years, here’s why unstoppable TSX dividend stocks like Couche-Tard are some of the best stocks to consider.

How to find the best dividend stocks to buy on the TSX

Many investors believe that to achieve sky-high gains, you need to invest in a high-potential tech stock or some other company with a revolutionary product or service. However, Couche-Tard has proven, with its incredible performance that’s lasted for more than a decade, that even companies with relatively simple businesses can achieve impressive growth with the right strategy.

After all, the Couche-Tard makes its money by owning convenience stores and gas stations in countries around the world. This is a defensive business, and its worldwide diversification helps to reduce risk. But the majority of its growth has come from incredible management and strong execution by the company, which is why it’s grown at a compound annual growth rate of 22.7% over the last decade.

Of course, just because Couche-Tard is one of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy on the market doesn’t mean it should be one of your only investments. It’s still essential to diversify. Furthermore, not every stock you buy is going to earn a CAGR of more than 22% over a decade.

However, with that being said, there are plenty of stocks that can certainly beat the TSX, especially when you invest for the long term.

Here’s why Couche-Tard is a top stock to buy now

Even after its incredible performance over the last decade and more, Couche-Tard continues to be one of the best dividend stocks to buy in order to outpace the TSX.

While much of its growth has come from making high-quality acquisitions, in recent years, it’s also begun to focus on growing organically, which continues to give it tonnes of growth potential.

Couche-Tard’s decision to bring all convenience stores under one brand name in each country not only helps to improve customer loyalty but also allows the stock to scale its costs and improve its margins.

Furthermore, the fact that Couche-Tard is a relatively defensive stock helps as well, because even with a deteriorating economic environment, the consumer staple stock can expect its sales and profitability to remain robust.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality dividend stock that you can buy and hold for years to come and have the confidence that it can outpace the TSX, there’s no question that Couche-Tard is one of the top investments that Canadians can make today.