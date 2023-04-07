Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

Select stocks wisely and diversify your investment portfolio across a basket of quality investments. Here are two dividend stock examples.

The higher the yield you can get from your investments, the less you need to invest to get $500 of income every month. Just remember, there’s always a tradeoff, though. For example, when you’re earning a high yield on an investment, the company might have slower growth, or it could potentially cut its dividend.

A high-yield stock example

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) owns and operates seniors’ living residences in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. At $10.72 per unit at writing, the undervalued stock offers a mesmerizing dividend yield of 8.7%.

If the company is able to maintain its monthly dividend, investors need to invest only about $68,726 to earn $500 every month. Sienna pays out eligible dividends that are favourably taxed in non-registered accounts.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
SIA$10.726,411$0.078$6,00012

Sienna has maintained or increased its dividend since at least 2010. The stock has sold off because the market senses the dividend might be in danger. The company reported in February that its 2022 payout ratio was 99.3% versus 86.3% in 2021. This uncomfortably high payout ratio leaves little wiggle room.

Other than improving its retirement and long-term-care occupancy year over year, it also increased its adjusted revenue. However, its same-property net operating income declined 6.7%, while its adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share fell 13%. It partly had to do with higher costs that are expected to continue into this year. Furthermore, its number of outstanding shares also increased, which diluted the FFO generated per share.

Currently, analysts believe the stock is discounted by about 21%. This means the stock has the potential to climb 27% over the next 12 months.

Typically, dividend stocks with lower yields have safer dividends and better dividend-growth potential than higher-yielding stocks. Here’s an idea.

RBC stock example

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock offers about 54% less income than the same investment in Sienna Senior Living stock right now. However, RBC investors can have a better peace of mind.

Royal Bank has leading positions in the financial services it offers. It also heads a diversified business across personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, insurance, and investor and treasury services.

Importantly, the quality bank stock has increased its dividend over time, even though it might have to freeze its dividend during recessionary times. For reference, its 15-year dividend-growth rate is 6.9%, which beats the long-term inflation rate of about 2%.

At $130.55 per share at writing, RBC offers a dividend yield of just over 4%. And this is eligible dividend income you can rely on to grow over time. The bank stock pays out dividends quarterly. So, investors need to invest about $593,480 today to earn $500 a month.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT (ANNUAL)FREQUENCY
Royal Bank$130.554,546$1.32$6,0004

The quality stock hardly goes on sale. Right now, it’s fairly valued.

The investor takeaway

Don’t just buy one or two stocks and be done with it. Remember to pick stocks wisely and diversify your portfolio across a basket of quality investments, which might include dividend stocks, growth stocks, exchange-traded funds, bonds, etc.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

