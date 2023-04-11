Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Utilities Stocks with Sought-After Stability

2 Utilities Stocks with Sought-After Stability

Two Canadian utility stocks lack excitement but are top-of-mind choices for their defensive qualities and stability.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a high voltage telecom tower.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian utility stocks Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Emera (TSX:EMA) are boring investments, yet they are most sought-after by risk-averse investors for business stability. Either company provides uninterrupted passive income streams and is an excellent income compounder regardless of the economic environment.

While the stock market is recovering, it can go topsy-turvy without warning. Fortunately, the utility sector is the third-best performing sector thus far in 2023 and continues to outperform the broader market (+7.62%). Meanwhile, Fortis and Emera are doing better, given their year-to-date gains of 11.26% and 12.88%, respectively.

Hail the King!

Trumpets will soon blare for Fortis as it officially becomes Canada’s second dividend king in 2023. The first in the elite group, Canadian Utilities, belongs to the same sector. Finally, something is exciting for the utility stock as it marks 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

You can purchase Fortis at $59.67 for the decent 3.79% dividend. The yield isn’t the highest in the market but you get peace of mind in return. This $28.9 billion electric and gas utility company has 10 utility operations in 17 jurisdictions and is virtually 100% regulated.

Will the dividend stop growing after the streak of 50 years? The answer is a resounding NO! Management has an annual dividend growth guidance of 4% to 6% through 2027. The new $22.3 billion five-year capital plan ($4.4 billion average annual capital) from 2023 to 2027 is highly executable and should support the dividend growth target.

The capital allocation is highest in the U.S. (55%), followed by Canada (41%) and the Caribbean (4%). According to management, Fortis won’t need discrete equity as cash from operations and debt at its regulated subsidiaries will fund the capital plan. Fortis expects the capital plan to support the low-risk rate base growth.

From $34.1 billion in 2022, the rate base should grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% to $46.1 billion in 2027. More importantly, the long CAPEX runway includes building more renewable generation facilities to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Fortis is on track to reach its carbon reduction targets of 75% by 2035 (28% reduction since 2019).  

Fortis has maintained its investment-grade ratings due to its low business risk profile. President and CEO, David Hutchens, takes pride in the nearly 11% average annual total shareholder returns over 20 years. The figure alone lends confidence to invest in the soon-to-be dividend king.

An equally defensive asset

Emera’s dividend growth streak is only 16 years compared to the 50 of Fortis, but it’s an incredible feat, too. At $57.67 per share, the dividend offer is higher at 4.79%. The $15.7 billion multinational energy holding company owns a portfolio of high-quality regulated utilities and is well-positioned to meet its customers’ current and future energy needs.

As of year-end 2022, Emera’s average rate base was $25 billion. However, because of its three-year capital plan ($8 to $9 billion), it should grow by 7% to 8% in two years. Thus, management targets a sustainable dividend growth of 4% to 5% through 2025. The population growth in Florida and Atlantic Canada should also drive customer growth.

Go-to stocks

Fortis and Emera have never been high-flyers but are go-to stocks when the going gets tough. Buy one or both utility constituents today and you’ll likely keep them for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

2 of the Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for April 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yield, these two monthly paying dividend stocks are an excellent buy right…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Wait. Invest in These Dividend Stocks Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't wait for these dividend stocks to recover. Bring in passive income for your TFSA that will last a lifetime.

Read more »

HIGH VOLTAGE ELECRICITY TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Fortis or Algonquin Power Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Fortis or Algonquin Power Stock: go with the one that allows you sleep peacefully.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking to invest $400 with the prospect of converting it into regular cash flow for years? Then, these…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for New TFSA Investors: BCE Stock or Royal Bank Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Royal Bank are industry leaders with attractive dividends. Is one now oversold?

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

MEG Energy Stock Returned 1,400% in the Last 3 Years: What’s Next?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy MEG Energy stock?

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high yield dividend stock is great, but what you want is one that will last throughout 2023 and beyond,…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $550~ in Passive Income Every Month

| Tony Dong

A maxed-out TFSA combined with a covered call ETF can produce strong monthly tax-free passive income.

Read more »