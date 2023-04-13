Home » Investing » 3 Super-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in April 2023

3 Super-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in April 2023

Here are three TSX stocks that offer handsome growth prospects.

Latest posts by Vineet Kulkarni (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Volatile markets often bring a lot of worthy opportunities for discerned investors. Some high-quality TSX stocks have dropped below their fair values recently. Here are three of them.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) is one of the most discounted stocks in the Canadian energy space. There has been no respite for Vermilion shareholders, as the stock continues to trade weak. It has lost 50% of its market value since August 2022. However, it is an attractive bet at current levels.

VET stock is currently trading at four times its free cash flows. That’s way lower compared to the industry average of around six times. Vermilion has seen massive free cash flow growth and balance sheet improvement in the last few quarters. This stock deserves to trade at the sector average.

VET stock has been weak mainly due to the burden of windfall taxes and a steep plunge in natural gas prices. However, the company could see superior free cash flow growth even after considering the impact of windfall taxes. Moreover, gas prices seem to have hit the floor. They could soon bounce back amid higher seasonal demand.

So, Vermilion Energy stock could revert soon, given its fundamental strength and a potential reversal in natural gas. It looks cheap compared to peers and offers handsome growth prospects.

goeasy

Canada’s top consumer lender stock goeasy (TSX:GSY) saw a vertical drawdown, losing more than 30% in the last two months. The fall came as the federal government announced its plans to lower the maximum annual interest rate on loans from 47% to 35%.

However, the management has clarified that it will not have a material negative impact on its earnings of lowering rates. That’s because the loans that have a higher rate than the proposed one form only one-third of its total loan book.

The company has seen superior growth in the last decade, despite being in a risky, unstable industry. Its net income grew by a steep 33% compounded annually in the last decade. It has consistently reported a return on equity above 20%, indicating strong profitability.

GSY stock is currently trading 11 times its earnings and looks discounted. Its historical average comes well above the current metric. So, as the company keeps growing at an above-average pace, we could see higher value creation from GSY stock.

Air Canada

Despite the gloomy global growth outlook, I’m optimistic about Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock, mainly because of its recent guidance. AC stock has lost 13% in the last 12 months, underperforming broader markets.

It is currently trading five times its forward EV-to-EBITDA (enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) valuation, which is lower than the industry average.  

The flag carrier has been seeing encouraging demand for the last few quarters. Air Canada saw a late recovery in revenues, as Canadian travel restrictions waned relatively late compared to peer countries. For 2023, Air Canada management expects an adjusted EBITDA of around $2.75 billion. That’s a strong growth after years of cash burn and losses.

While inflation and lower discretionary spending are some of the key challenges for Air Canada, it will likely overcome those with its strong operating efficiency. Even though AC stock might trade weakly in the short term, it offers handsome growth prospects for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Vineet Kulkarni has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are superb for those seeking long-term growth from investment into basic materials, which will always remain…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 13

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to the recent weakness in the U.S. consumer inflation numbers…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Identifying the best Canadian dividend stocks can be an overwhelming task. Here are three options that can be a retiree's…

Read more »

edit Close-up Of A Piggybank With Eyeglasses And Calculator On Desk
Stocks for Beginners

RRSP and TFSA Prep: Get Ahead of a Downturn With These 3 Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks are all up year to date and due to climb higher if you need cash infused into…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Stocks for Beginners

Recession Ready: How to Prepare if the Summer Gets Dire

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't just prepare for this recession; prepare for any other downturns that come your way with these three steps.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

MEG Energy Stock Returned 1,400% in the Last 3 Years: What’s Next?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Should you buy MEG Energy stock?

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $5,000? 5 Stocks for April 2023

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 to invest right now? Here are five growth stocks that could double your money in five years or…

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Stocks for Beginners

3 Easy TSX Stocks for Beginners in April 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

Achieving a well-diversified portfolio doesn't need to be difficult. Here's a trio of easy TSX stocks for investors to consider…

Read more »