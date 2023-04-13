Home » Investing » Better Buy: BCE Stock vs. Telus

Better Buy: BCE Stock vs. Telus

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are wonderful dividend stocks that Canadians should give a second look on the recent dip.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

The Canadian telecoms are great passive-income plays to stash at the core of your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). While the dividend heavyweights won’t give you considerable capital gains compared to some of the growthier companies on the TSX Index, they are capable of helping you power through, even the harshest of economic climates.

With a recession just waiting around the corner and stock valuations still slightly lofty depending on where you look, I’d argue that names like BCE and Telus can help you get good results over time in a market environment where prospective returns may be modest.

Playing defence with Canadian telecom stocks

A recession is never ideal, even for defensive companies. Though telecoms aren’t 100% immune from economic disturbances and higher interest rates, their high dividend yields and lower volatility compared to the broader market averages can come in handy when turbulence kicks in, and broader earnings take a hit.

Finally, it always helps to be part of a triopoly. The Big Three telecoms, as they’re called, are profoundly dominant. Canadians simply do not have many options when it comes to wireless carriers. As such, it’s the shareholders in Big Three companies that stand to benefit from the wide moats that protect their economic profits.

In this piece, we’ll concentrate on BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T): two of the most popular (and bountiful from a yield standpoint) telecoms in the Canadian market.

BCE

For yield seekers, BCE stock will almost always be the better bet. The telecom behemoth has a solid wireless business, but a media segment that could drag on growth over time. Regardless, BCE’s relative growth disadvantage is made up for its juicy dividend that’s incredibly safe and subject to consistent increases over time. The stock trades at just north of 21 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), with a huge 6.15% dividend yield.

With a 0.48 beta, BCE stock is a less wobbly ride than the TSX. This low correlation to the markets makes BCE a compelling portfolio diversifier that could help you tilt the odds in your favour. Shares are currently down around 14% from their all-time highs after the past year of turbulence.

Telus

Telus is another yield-heavy telecom that’s taken a bit of a hit over the past year. The stock is down around 19% from its peak. At 24.33 times trailing P/E, Telus stock is pricier than its bigger brother BCE. It’s not just more expensive, but the yield is more than 1% lower at 5.02%.

Undoubtedly, the $40 billion telecom pure play is a better bet for new investors who seek long-term growth and income. Like BCE, the beta of 0.66 implies less correlation to the TSX Index.

Better buy: Telus or BCE stock?

You can’t go wrong with either telecom titan, as we move into a recession. However, if I had to choose one, it’d have to be BCE at these valuations. The stock is off more from its high. Further, shares offer more in the way of yield and value.

Though Telus’s growth prospects seem brighter, I think the valuation more than factors this in. As such, BCE stock seems like the better bet for most Canadian investors for now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors should save a good portion of their investment portfolios for dividend stocks that they can rely on for growing…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) and Boardwalk REIT (TSX:BEI.UN) are great high-yielding investments to play the long game.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Investing

Why I Remain Bullish on Bombardier Stock

| Puja Tayal

Bombardier stock has surged 253% in nine months and is trading near its four-year high. But I am still bullish…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Designed for Generational Wealth Creation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There isn't any reason you can't build wealth that lasts generations, as long as you choose proven stocks that have…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Invest in This 11.5 Percent Dividend Stock for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera stock is a top choice if you're seeking a high yield, but look to the past and you'll see…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks: Here’s a Diamond in the Rough Yielding Over 9.5%

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties is a defensive REIT with a long history of dividend payments and a bright future.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Tech Stocks

3 Absurdly Undervalued Stocks to Consider for April 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian value investors can buy cheap stocks such as Viemed Healthcare and derive outsized gains in the next 12 months.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Investing

2 Cheap TSX Stocks That Could Make You Rich

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top TSX Stocks have tonnes of growth potential, but they are also extremely cheap, making them some of…

Read more »