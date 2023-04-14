Home » Investing » Has Cineplex Stock Finally Bottomed Out?

Has Cineplex Stock Finally Bottomed Out?

Investors continue to watch Cineplex (TSX:CGX) for its much-hyped recovery. Is it safe to say that Cineplex stock has finally bottomed out?

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
man is enthralled with a movie in a theater

Source: Getty Images

Since the pandemic started over three years ago, some businesses were hit harder than others. Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is one such example. But now that markets have reopened, has Cineplex stock finally bottomed out?

Let’s try to answer that question.

Is Cineplex a good investment?

The movie-and-popcorn model that Cineplex adheres to has remained largely the same for more than a century. That model is simple: Cineplex charges admission to a show and then provides concessions to patrons.

As simple as that sounds, Cineplex continues to struggle, as that business model is finally evolving. Would-be patrons are now more inclined to pay for access to entire streaming libraries. Streaming services often provide monthly unlimited access to that content library for less than the cost of a single movie admission.

Adding to those concerns, Cineplex now faces even steeper challenges thanks to the sheer number of streaming options. This is because during the pandemic several Hollywood studios invested billions into developing exclusive content that is only available on those digital channels.

Finally, let’s not forget that Cineplex’s bottom line (at least for its movie business) is largely dependent on the quality of films being churned out of Hollywood. If the quality of content declines, then so too will Cineplex’s box office revenue.

Despite those woes, there are still a few reasons to consider Cineplex as a good investment.

The company has diversified in recent years, moving away from its over-reliance on the movie-and-popcorn business. Those ventures include a successful (and growing) digital sign media segment as well as Cineplex’s growing network of Rec Room live entertainment venues.

Turning to in-theatre innovation, the company has implemented several unique and attractive features over the years. This includes its signature VIP service with menu ordering as well as renting out theatres for private parties and offering concession delivery services.

That on its own doesn’t make Cineplex a stellar buy-now opportunity, but it does help to showcase the small improvements that the company has made in recent years.

Has Cineplex stock finally bottomed out?

There’s no doubt that Cineplex still trades at highly discounted levels. In fact, since the pandemic began, Cineplex has dropped over 70%.

There’s also a growing belief among investors that Cineplex stock finally bottomed out earlier this year. In both January and February of this year, box office numbers came in at 88% of their pre-pandemic levels.

It’s also worth noting that during the fourth quarter of 2022, Cineplex reported a net income of $10.2 million. This is a stark improvement over the $21.8 million loss reported in the same period last year.

That improvement comes at a time when sharp inflation and rising interest rates are causing plenty of volatility that has dragged the entire market down.

Should you buy Cineplex stock now?

No stock is without risk, and that includes Cineplex. Cineplex struggled during the pandemic when its theatres were shuttered. The company also continues to struggle with returning to its pre-pandemic 2019 box office figures.

That being said, Cineplex is improving while the stock price remains massively discounted over its pre-pandemic levels. That discount makes it a significant value opportunity for long-term investors with an appetite for some risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cineplex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Stocks for Beginners

No More Rate Hikes for Now! 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over Fist Before They Rally

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX stocks that could witness renewed buying amid the diminishing possibility of more rate…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

How TFSA and RRSP Investors Can Turn $20,000 Into $330,000 in 30 Years

| Tony Dong

The S&P 500 Index is a fantastic tool for growing wealth long term, and these two ETFs offer exposure to…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in April

| Jed Lloren

Are you starting your investment journey? Here are five Canadian stocks to buy in April.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TFI International Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI (TSX:TFII) stock may be up 50% in the last year, but a recent dip could provide investors with a…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

3 Super-Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Here are three TSX stocks that offer handsome growth prospects.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Sitting on Cash? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys Today But Won’t Be Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are superb for those seeking long-term growth from investment into basic materials, which will always remain…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, April 13

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to the recent weakness in the U.S. consumer inflation numbers…

Read more »

Female hand holding piggy bank. Save money and financial investment
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Demetris Afxentiou

Identifying the best Canadian dividend stocks can be an overwhelming task. Here are three options that can be a retiree's…

Read more »