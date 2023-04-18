Home » Investing » Better Buy for Total Returns: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or BCE Stock?

Better Buy for Total Returns: Bank of Nova Scotia Stock or BCE Stock?

BCE and Bank of Nova Scotia look undervalued right now. Is one good to buy today?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop

Image source: Getty Images.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and BCE (TSX:BCE) have moved off the recent lows after a market correction hit telecom stocks and bank stocks over the past year. Investors seeking good dividends and a shot at decent capital gains are wondering if these stocks are still undervalued and good to buy today for a self-directed retirement portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia is Canada’s number four bank based on its current capitalization near $81 billion. The stock trades close to $68 at the time of writing compared to more than $85 last spring and as high as $93 in early 2022.

The stock is down more than 10% over the past five years and is only up about 17% over the past decade.

A new chief executive officer took the helm in recent months and is planning to get the bank back on track. Investors will have to wait for the completion of a full-scale strategic review to find out exactly what the new boss intends to do to turn things around, but recent executive adjustments might be a hint.

Bank of Nova Scotia just announced a new head for its international banking operations. The division’s businesses are primarily located in the Pacific Alliance trade bloc countries that include Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The new leader for the international group has previous experience in the region as well as across other international banking geographies.

Mexico is expected to remain a core part of the strategic focus, but investors will want to see if the bank intends to exit the other three markets. One option might be to use the funds from potential asset sales to boost Bank of Nova Scotia’s presence in Mexico or the United States.

In the meantime, the stock could continue to remain out of favour and that might present a good contrarian opportunity to add BNS stock to the portfolio. The dividend should be safe, and Bank of Nova Scotia currently provides a 6% yield.

BCE

BCE stock was on a roll in the first quarter of 2022, but the party suddenly ended, and the share price went into a six-month decline, falling from close to $74 last April to $56 in October. Rising interest rates and recession fears drove most of the pullback. BCE uses debt to partially fund its large capital program, and high inflation is expected to hit product sales and put a dent in ad spending, as businesses trim marketing budgets.

BCE is known for its wireless and wireline networks that deliver essential mobile and internet services. These revenue streams should hold up well during challenging economic times. The media group, however, is more susceptible to a downturn in the economy.

Despite the economic and interest rate headwinds, the decline in the share price appears overdone. BCE still expects revenue and free cash flow to expand in 2023, so investors should see the 15-year streak of dividend hikes continue in 2024.

BCE’s share price is up nearly 19% over the past five years and has increased more than 35% in the past decade.

At the time of writing, the stock trades near $63 and offers a 6% dividend yield.

Is one a better bet for total returns?

Bank of Nova Scotia and BCE are quality dividend stocks with high yields, so you get paid well to wait for a rebound in the share prices. BCE is probably the safer bet today for conservative investors seeking steady total returns. Contrarian investors who are of the opinion Bank of Nova Scotia is going to turn things around might want to make the bank stock their first pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.  

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest for $147.60 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income every year, you don't have to start with a lot. By putting 10% into this…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 2,226 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Puja Tayal

To earn $10,000 in annual passive income, you need a resilient stock that generates an over 6% dividend yield and…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks With Over 8.5% Yields That Pay Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are many dividend stocks out there offering value, even with monthly payouts! But these two are the best, in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Need $500 in Passive Income Each Month? These 2 TSX Stocks Are Your Top Bets 

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for $500 in monthly passive income? These TSX stocks offering a 5% dividend yield are good bets.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Sneha Nahata

Are you looking for reliable dividend income? These three Canadian stocks are Canada’s safest dividend-paying companies.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $161.62/Month Tax Free

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors that have cash set aside and seek passive income should definitely consider this stock and its monthly tax-free cash…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

1 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy for Dividends and Share Repurchases in 2023

| Adam Othman

Many of the smartest dividend stocks you can buy are not just great picks for their dividends and may offer…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 2,275 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $333 Per Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways to make this amount of cash from this dividend stock: investing now or reinvesting for later.…

Read more »