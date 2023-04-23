Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

Want to quit working and live off dividend income? Here’s the key things you need to do to become totally self-sufficient.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man making notes on graphs and charts

Image source: Getty Images.

Do you want to give up working and just live off your investments and dividend income? Well, it won’t be easy, especially given the rising cost of living across Canada. However, it isn’t impossible either. That is especially true if you have decades to build an investment nest egg.

Living off dividend income will depend on many factors

So, how much would be needed to quit work and live off the dividend income? The answer largely depends on your age, where you live, your family, and your lifestyle expectations.

Do you own your home? Do you have debts or a mortgage you need to service? Do you have children or dependents? These are just a few questions that can drastically change how much investment income you would require to effectively retire.

Let’s just consider an average baseline. Say $70,000/year (or $5,833 per month) would suffice to meet the needs (and wants) of many Canadians. Most Canadian dividend stocks yield between 2% and 7%. If we targeted an average dividend yield of 4.5%, you would need at least $1.556 million to earn $70,000 per year.

Don’t have $1.556 million? Here’s how to get there

Most Canadians are not likely sitting on $1.556 million. However, say you only have $50,000 saved today. Put that into a mix of quality dividend stocks that earn a 4.5% yield today. Earn 3% average annual capital returns for a combined 7.5% average return (high but not impossible).

If you never sell and only re-invest your dividends, your $50,000 could be worth $900,000 given 40 years to compound. This doesn’t factor in any dividend growth over that time (which is certainly possible).

Where things really start to accelerate is if you regularly contribute to your investments. By contributing $200 per month to your dividend stock portfolio, you could compound your wealth to $1.46 million in 40 years. Up that to a $500 per month contribution, you could have $1.58 million in 35 years!

Start early, contribute regularly, and buy great dividend stocks

The key is to save and invest early and often. If you have decades to compound, it is possible to build a dividend investment portfolio that could sustain your lifestyle. Be disciplined, own stocks in high-quality businesses, think long term, and the returns can really add up.

One great TSX stock I would consider for a multi-decade hold for dividends is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). One trend I can’t see fading for decades (or ever) is the demand and need for more infrastructure. As society and populations advance, the world will need more assets like power lines, pipelines, ports, roads, railroads, data centres, and cell towers.

Brookfield is in the business of operating and consolidating high-quality infrastructure assets. In fact, it just announced a major acquisition of a leading container depot network.

This stock has delivered 13% average annual total returns over the past decade. For context, $10,000 invested in Brookfield Infrastructure would have become $34,300 today.

In that time, it has grown its dividend by over 8% per year. Today, this dividend stock yields 4.3%. It looks like a perfect candidate for anyone looking to build a long-term, passive-income portfolio to live from.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Self-Directed TFSA Investors: 2 Discounted TSX Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer high yields today.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Invest in a Sideways Economy

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two defensive TSX stocks are ideal prospects for risk-averse investors looking to invest, despite a sideways economy.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Deals You Won’t Want to Miss

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but, as with all stocks, only if they're great long-term deals. That is why these three…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Kay Ng

Any investor can benefit from having solid dividend stocks like RBC and BEP in their TFSA. Right now, the latter…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $300 in Monthly Passive Income? Consider These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Button

The Canadian dividend stock First National Financial (TSX:FN) pays dividends monthly.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer 6% yields right now.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $379.20 in Passive Income Without Eating Into Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even if you have nothing to start with, you can create habits and payments that will bring you to passive…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two outperforming, Canadian dividend stocks with attractive yields are excellent choices for TFSA investors maximizing their contribution room in 2023.

Read more »