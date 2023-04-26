Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 26

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, April 26

TSX stocks may remain volatile, as the corporate earnings season gains steam today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The selloff in Canadian stocks intensified on Tuesday, as much weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence numbers raised the possibility of a recession. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked by 237 points, or 1.1%, to settle at 20,440, posting its biggest single-day loss since mid-March.

In the April consumer confidence report, The Conference Board’s official Ataman Ozyildirim highlighted that consumers’ expectations “remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short term.” While all main stock market sectors, except utilities, ended the session in the red, big losses in the shares of healthcare, industrial, and financial companies led the index’s downward movement.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Hudbay Minerals, Converge Technology, Algoma Steel, and Bausch Health were the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they dived by at least 4.8% each.

Shares of TFI International (TSX:TFII) slipped 3% to $156.83 per share, as its weak first-quarter results disappointed investors. In the March quarter, the Saint-Laurent-headquartered logistics company’s total revenue fell 15.6% from a year ago to US$1.85 billion amid reducing volumes and weakening end market demand.

With this, TFI International’s adjusted quarterly earnings fell 20.8% year over year to US$1.33 per share, missing Street analysts’ estimate of US$1.50 per share. On a year-to-date basis, TFII stock now trades with 15.6% gains.

Sprott and Denison Mines were the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they climbed by at least 3.7%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Manulife Financial, Royal Bank of Canada, Telus, and Cenovus Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were mixed early Wednesday morning, which could keep the resource-heavy TSX index flat at the open today. While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to watch the latest durable goods orders and crude oil stockpiles data from the United States this morning.

As the earnings season gains steam in Canada, several TSX-listed companies, including Methanex, Waste Connections, Celestica, Canadian Pacific Railway, Alamos Gold, Allied Properties REIT, Cenovus Energy, Teck Resources, CGI, Rogers Communications, and FirstService are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on April 26. These corporate results could add to the market volatility.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends CGI, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, FirstService, Methanex, Rogers Communications, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Loblaw Stock Rose 8% in April 2023: Is it a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock rose 8% in April alone, but there have been several announcements lately that investors should read more…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Interest Rates Hold Steady, So What’s Next for the Stock Market?

| Kay Ng

Interest rates are holding steady for now. TD Bank stock can benefit from lower rates. It's attractive now for income…

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three top stocks are stellar buys in this current market, and once this market recovers, you won't see this…

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stocks for Beginners

Is Air Canada Stock Ready to Take Off?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Air Canada stock has lost 22%, while TSX stocks have lost 3% in the last 12 months.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Stocks for Beginners

2 Bounce-Back TSX Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two undervalued TSX stocks are sure to bounce back, even by the end of the year. But don't sell…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Energy Stocks

Top-Yielding TSX Energy Stocks to Buy in April 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Despite being one of the most volatile sectors, TSX energy will likely continue to delight investors.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Top Recession-Resilient Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Vineet Kulkarni

It makes sense to increase exposure to recession-resilient names in the current environment.

Read more »

Construction work on a site
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks That Are Hidden Gems on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks shouldn't be doing well, and yet they are. So why should you consider these three top stocks…

Read more »