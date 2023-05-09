Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks With Lots of Momentum Going

2 TSX Stocks With Lots of Momentum Going

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) and another TSX momentum stock are worth checking out this May 2023.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

Momentum investing can be dangerous, especially for a beginner who neglects value. Undoubtedly, momentum isn’t a bad thing in itself, as long as the investor puts in the homework and ensures they’re not running the risk of overpaying. Of course, it’s always more comforting for a value investor to wait for a pullback. That said, I think valuation should play a bigger role in moves made by a truly long-term investor.

In this piece, we’ll look at two TSX stocks that have momentum at their back alongside a valuation that’s still compelling. Many new investors may be shying away from momentum plays after the horrific tech wreck of 2022. As long as there are real fundamentals backing up a firm, rather than just excitement and enthusiasm from other investors around you, investors need not fear momentum as long as their expectations are in check.

Remember, hot momentum stocks don’t stay hot forever. And when they cool down, many investors late to the party can take a big hit on the jaw. That’s why it’s so important to be mindful of the price being paid. When other investors lose sight of a stock’s valuation, they get euphoric and more willing to pay a higher price. That’s how trouble can happen and how bubbles begin.

Without further ado, let’s get into the names that I think are backed by cash flows and predictable earnings growth trajectories — something that many burst bubbles lacked in the plunge of 2022.

Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is headed by legendary value investor Prem Watsa. The investment business has had mixed results in recent years. Watsa is all about the long term. And I think that those who are patient enough with the man will get results over time.

Prem Watsa ploughed through the Great Financial Crisis with impressive gains. With a recession on the horizon, I think the odds are good that Fairfax will be able to outperform. Fairfax’s managers are all about unlocking returns relative to risks. He knows the business cycle booms and busts. And Fairfax tends not to go all out when times are good, because bad times can always be around the corner.

The performance of Fairfax’s insurance business has slowly but steadily improved in recent years. As solid underwriting and improving investment performance help drive FFH stock higher, I think investors should consider the name if they seek a sound long-term performer with one of the most brilliant chief executive officers in Canada.

Even after a 67% surge off October lows, I still view FFH stock as a value play. It trades at 15.45 times trailing price to earnings right here.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a tech stock that doesn’t get much attention in the headlines, at least relative to other high-flying tech companies. Today, shares are off around 3% from its all-time high. Over time, the software firm has steadily moved higher, crushing the TSX while exhibiting less volatility (0.89 beta).

Though CSU stock is fresh off a 43% surge from October lows, I still don’t view the Canadian software behemoth as overvalued. As valuations across the tech scene come in, I’d look for the firm to take advantage of potential discounts in the Canadian software space.

In short, Constellation’s a great business, with a proven model of creating value for investors over time. Long-term momentum is going strong. I’d bet it’ll continue to go strong for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

Recovery Mode: 2 Red-Hot Stocks Including Shopify That Surged Higher Last Week

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) and Air Canada (TSX:AC) stocks finished last week way higher with more room to run.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Banking on Volatility: 2 Canadian Regional Bank Stocks Worth Watching

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Western Bank and another TSX regional that could be deep with value going into the summer season.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Erupts: Should You Buy the Spike?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stole headlines with a gross profit bump and large layoffs, but I’m still staying on the sidelines…

Read more »

game gamble
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial: A Savvy Long-Term Bet on Canadian Insurance?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, Fairfax (TSX:FFH) stock is expensive. However, it could be well worth the price if analysts are to be believed.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Renewable Resources: Invest in Green Energy for a Sustainable Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three green energy stocks are ones I would grab while they remain so incredibly cheap if you're looking for…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Canadian Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks to boost their retirement income.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: Fuelling Income Investors With Reliable Dividends

| Vineet Kulkarni

Pembina Pipeline stock has notably outperformed peer midstream bigwigs over the long term.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Investing

Cargojet’s Sky-High Potential: Profiting From E-Commerce Expansion

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may not want to throw in the towel on Cargojet (TSX:CJT) just yet due to the company's…

Read more »