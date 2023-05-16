Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 16

Canadian inflation data and U.S. debt talks could keep TSX stocks highly volatile.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities started the new week on a bullish note due largely to a sharp recovery in commodity prices. As a result, the resource-heavy TSX Composite Index climbed 120 points, or 0.6%, on Monday to settle at 20,540, posting its biggest single-day gains in over a week.

Even as continued uncertainties over the U.S. debt limit concerns drove consumer shares lower, strong gains in healthcare, mining, and real estate sectors kept the optimism alive.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Spartan Delta, TransAlta Renewables, Bausch Health, and Hudbay Minerals were the top-performing TSX stocks Monday, as they gained at least 4.6% each.

In contrast, shares of Centerra Gold (TSX:CG) plunged more than 18% to $7.36 per share after announcing significantly wider-than-expected losses in the March quarter. In the first quarter of 2023, the Canadian gold miner’s revenue fell 23.3% year over year to US$226.5 million.

With lower sales and a 42% increase in production costs, Centerra Gold reported US$0.24 per share in adjusted quarterly losses against Street analysts’ expectation of a US$0.07 per share loss. After lower-than-expected production in the first quarter, the company now expects its full-year 2023 gold production to be close to the low end of its outlook. Yesterday’s big selloff in CG stock trimmed its year-to-date gains to 5%.

Dye & Durham, Nuvei, and Premium Brands were also among the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell at least 2.5% each.

Based on the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Tourmaline Oil were the most active TSX stocks of the day.

TSX today

After witnessing a recovery in the last session, silver and copper prices were bearish early Tuesday morning, which could pressure TSX metal and mining stocks at the open today. Besides domestic consumer inflation numbers, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the latest monthly retail sales data from the United States this morning.

As the debt ceiling-related negotiations between U.S. president Joe Biden and congressional leaders are set to begin on May 16, investors may want to brace for higher stock market volatility.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Centerra Gold, Enbridge, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

thinking
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Crescent Point Energy or Baytex Energy Stock?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Baytex Energy stock has returned 900% since the pandemic, while peer Crescent Point Energy has returned 430%.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: BCE is a Great Stock to Get Started Investing

| Joey Frenette

BCE is a Canadian dividend stock that I'd look to if I were a new investor seeking to get into…

Read more »

edit Back view of hugging couple standing with real estate agent in front of house for sale
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Give Up on Home Ownership: Here’s How to Save for a Future Home

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't write off your home-ownership dreams if that's what you want. Instead, make some drastic cuts now for huge gains…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Investment Success: These are the Canadian Stocks Beginner Investors Should Buy!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the stocks Beginner Investors Should Buy? Here's a collection of great Canadian stocks all investors should…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software’s Star Power: A Tech Stock Worth Watching?

| Vineet Kulkarni

Constellation Software stock returned 2,000% in the last decade, while TSX tech names returned 415%.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Looking for a Stable Investment? 4 TSX Stocks That Offer Reliable Returns

| Robin Brown

Here are four stocks that TSX investors should consider.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Even choosing a conservative ETF can help retirees reach their dreams of achieving $1,000 in monthly passive income.

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Here Are the Best Canadian Stocks for You!

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three stocks are ideal for beginners, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Read more »