Home » Investing » Income Alert: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With 7% Average Yields

Income Alert: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With 7% Average Yields

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for investors seeking passive income.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
warning or alert

Image source: Getty Images

The market correction is giving retirees and other investors seeking passive income a chance to buy top TSX dividend stocks at cheap prices. The pullback is driving up yields on great Canadian stocks with good track records of dividend growth.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of Canada’s largest companies with a current market capitalization of $99 billion. The stock price is below $49 at the time of writing compared to above $59 in early June last year.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can pick up a 7.3% dividend yield. That’s comfortably above the best Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) rates available right now, and the dividend should continue to grow annually.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 28 years. The size of the increases is smaller than the glory days when the company was building massive new pipelines. Enbridge raised the dividend by about 3% in each of the past two years, and dividend growth of 3-5% per year is probably the norm going forward.

Enbridge is still expanding its asset base with new investments focused on exports and renewable energy. The company is in a partnership to build another wind farm in France. Closer to home, Enbridge is a partner on the construction of the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built in British Columbia. The company also purchased an oil export terminal in Texas in 2021 and is building natural gas pipeline infrastructure to feed LNG sites in the United States.

The current $17 billion capital program is expected to support annual earnings per share (EPS) growth of at least 4% for the next few years. Distributable cash flow (DCF) is expected to increase at least 3%.

Based on steady guidance for EPS and DCF expansion, the pullback in Enbridge’s stock price is starting to look overdone.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another major player in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The company is known primarily for its extensive natural gas transmission and storage assets located in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. TC Energy also operates oil pipelines and owns power generation facilities. In total, assets valued at more than $100 billion generate revenue for the company.

TC Energy trades for close to $53 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $74 at the peak last year.

TC Energy has pulled back along with the rest of the energy infrastructure sector. Soaring interest rates are pushing up borrowing costs for capital projects. TC Energy has $34 billion in secured capital developments and is working through a plan to monetize $5 billion in non-core assets to help fund the growth program.

Investors are upset that costs have gotten out of control on the company’s Coastal GasLink project that will eventually transport natural gas from producers in northeastern British Columbia to a new LNG facility on the B.C. coast. The latest update pegs the cost at roughly $14.5 billion, more than double the initial budget. Further delays could push the finally tally above $15 billion, but TC Energy says the project is 87% complete as of the first-quarter 2023 earnings announcement.

Management still expects revenue and cash flow to grow enough to support annual dividend increases of at least 3% over the medium term. TC Energy has increased the payout annually for more than two decades.

At the time of writing, the dividend provides an annualized yield of nearly 7%.

The bottom line on top high-yield TSX stocks

Enbridge and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on passive income, these high-yield stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Investing

Investing

This Financial Stock Has a 9.3% Yield and Pays Out Every Month

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF) is a financial stock that offers value and a fantastic monthly dividend payout.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons Why Dollarama Stock Is a Buy in May 2023

| Vineet Kulkarni

Dollarama stock has returned nearly 600% in the last decade, beating the TSX Index by a big margin.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is BlackBerry Stock a Buy for June 2023?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its multiple growth drivers, I expect the uptrend in BlackBerry’s stock price to continue.

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Investing

How to Invest in Retail Stocks When Everyone’s Talking About a Recession

| Demetris Afxentiou

Everyone’s talking about a recession, but investors should be talking about these retail stocks, which are growth magnets.

Read more »

Index funds
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify stock is still a good option, but this other tech stock could be even better, especially as it's up…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Dividend Stocks for May 2023

| Kay Ng

Investors should seek different discounts from stocks for the risk they're taking. Here are a few dividend stock examples.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Tech Stocks

3 Safer Stocks I Expect to Keep Growing for Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects, I expect the following three stocks to enjoy long-term growth, thus making them attractive buys.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

Putting Off Investing in Your TFSA? 2 Stocks to Just Buy Already

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) stocks are getting attractively valued, even as tech pulls the stock market higher.

Read more »