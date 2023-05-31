Home » Investing » Looking for Reliable Retirement Income? Consider These Dividend-paying Stocks

Looking for Reliable Retirement Income? Consider These Dividend-paying Stocks

National Bank of Canada and another reliable income stock that could be a perfect fit for your retirement fund this summer.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

As a long-term passive income investor, you shouldn’t fear dividend-paying stocks that have dipped a bit, with yields that are slightly higher than where they normally are. Undoubtedly, none of us want to find ourselves taking an uppercut to the chin at the hands of a dividend cut. Dividend reductions aren’t just an ominous sign of things to come, they could spark a rush to the exits, given a lot of passive income investors are drawn in by dividends.

When times get tough and dividends get stretched, investors may wish to put in the extra homework to ensure that the state of a payout is sound. A recession doesn’t necessarily mean a dividend is poised to be slashed by some amount. There are some resilient companies out there that have durable operating cash flow streams, or enough dry powder on the balance sheet to “dampen” the blows that a recession-hit market will throw its way.

In any case, we’ll check out two reliable dividend payers in this piece that I view as pretty good value for money going into June 2023.

National Bank of Canada

First up, we have National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA), a Canadian bank that’s done a spectacular job of crumbling under the heat of macro headwinds and recent U.S. regional banking worries. The stock currently sits down just 4.5% from its all-time highs!

Indeed, being a domestic bank comes with its perks. Though NA stock dipped back in March, when SVB Financial went down, the recovery was swift. The same cannot be said for some of National Bank’s bigger brothers in the Canadian banking scene.

At writing, shares trade at 10.6 times trailing price-to-earnings, with a 3.88% dividend yield. National Bank may not be the cheapest, but it’s a domestic play that has proven itself as a worthy member of the Big Six. A smaller market cap (National Bank’s a $33.8 billion company) isn’t necessarily a bad thing. With stellar stewards running the show, NA stock arguably deserves a slight premium to the pack.

For now, I view the banking underdog as having its moment to shine. I’d not be afraid to consider the name here for its steady dividend, which looks to be standing on very solid ground.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a well-run life insurance and wealth management company that’s down around 9% from its all-time high hit in early 2022. In the latest round of earnings results, the company saw a bit of weakness in the asset management division (slipped 12%) as a result of broader market volatility.

Fortunately, management sees a path higher and a bit more stability on the front of interest rates. With a rocky 2022 now in the rearview, I see SLF stock as a very compelling value stock in the financial space. With a 12.1 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple and a 4.48% dividend yield, SLF stock seems like a great pick for the post-recession economy, which could kick in as soon as 2024. For now, I’m staying bullish in spite of recent choppiness.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Are You Looking for High-Yield Investments? 3 TSX Stocks That Offer Excellent Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks all offer solid payouts, as well as yields in the five to six percent range. So get…

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

2 Great Stocks If You’re Building a DIY Nest Egg

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire and another intriguing value stock that could be attractive for deep value investors.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks With Potential to Double Your Money

| Brian Paradza, CFA

These three Canadian dividend stocks, including Canadian Natural Resources stock, could double your money in nine years.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Unlock the Secret to Boosting Your CPP Pension

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Soon-to-be-retirees need only to avail of the CPP incentive to permanently increase their pensions by as much as 42%.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

This Magnificent Stock Pays a 5.9% Yield Right Now

| Puja Tayal

This stock’s 5.9% yield could increase in a weak economy, and dividend/share grow in a strong economy.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Diversified Portfolio With These Top TSX Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to diversify your portfolio? The market is full of stellar options to consider, including these top TSX stocks to…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Better Dividend Buy: Emera or Fortis Stock?

| Tony Dong

Here's how I would personally settle the Fortis versus Emera debate.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Craving Passive Revenue: Turn $22,110 Into a Monthly $151 Paycheque

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income investors can own a pair of high-yield dividend stocks and turn their capital into a monthly paycheque.

Read more »