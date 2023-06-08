Home » Investing » TFSA Alert: Top Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

TFSA Alert: Top Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

Are you looking for stocks to hold in a TFSA? Here are three top picks!

Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
warning or alert

Image source: Getty Images

In my opinion, a Tax-Free Savings Account may be the most important investment account a Canadian can open. That’s because it allows you to generate as much you can in returns without having to worry about paying taxes down the line. That could allow you to snowball your account much faster. It’s important to note that Canadians can’t claim any losses they incur in a TFSA. Therefore, it’s important to be very prudent when choosing stocks to hold in one of these accounts.

In this article, I’ll discuss three top stocks that investors can choose to safeguard their retirement.

Start with this excellent company

When it comes to safer stocks to invest in, I look for companies that operate businesses that are relatively stable. This can be very subjective, depending on what you deem to be a stable business. In my opinion, a stable business is one that relies on recurring revenue. Fortis (TSX:FTS) would be an excellent example of that. This company provides regulated gas and electric utilities to more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Because Fortis relies on recurring revenue, it can more easily predict what its cash flow could look like in the future. That allows the company to plan its dividend distributions years in advance. This has translated into a 49-year dividend-growth streak, the second-longest active streak of its kind in Canada. Fortis has already announced its plans to continue raising its dividend through to 2027 at a rate of 4-6%.

Consider investing in grocery companies

Although grocery companies don’t rely on recurring revenue per se, it’s a fact that consumers will continue to visit their local grocery stores for years to come. It’s essential that humans obtain nutrition and grocery stores tend to be the easiest place to get food. That simple fact is the investment thesis behind grocery store stocks. Of all the grocery stores in Canada, Metro (TSX:MRU) poses the most appealing opportunity, in my opinion.

This company operates 975 grocery stores across the country, with a strong focus on Quebec and Ontario. In 2022, the company reported approximately $18.9 billion in revenue, making it a leader in the grocery industry. Like Fortis, Metro has been able to take advantage of its stable revenue streams and translated that into a 26-year dividend-growth streak. Over the past five years, Metro stock has gained nearly 70%.

Invest in this Canadian behemoth

Finally, investors should consider buying shares of Telus (TSX:T) stock. This is one of the largest players in the Canadian telecom industry. It should be noted that Telus operates the largest telecom network, providing coverage to 99% of the Canadian population. Although Telus has made a name for itself through its work in the telecom space, it should be noted that the company has made significant moves in the telehealth industry. By offering MyCare, patients can seek out medical professionals from the comfort of their own homes.

Another excellent company, Telus has managed to translate its steady revenue streams into a 17-year dividend-growth streak. By investing in this company, I feel confident that Canadians could grow their TFSA for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Canada’s Banking Giants: Are These Stocks Worth Your Money Today?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should watch top bank stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) closely after another interest rate hike.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 8

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain volatile today, as investors continue to assess the possible impact of higher interest rates…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income: How to Turbocharge Your TFSA Returns

| Vishesh Raisinghani

TFSA investors could pick different strategies to boost returns.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Investing

Dividend Aristocrats: Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top Canadian stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) also qualify as Dividend Aristocrats that you can trust for the…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utilities Is a “Dividend King,” But I Like This Stock Even More

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) stock is a solid dividend provider, but there's more to look at then just how much you're…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retire Rich: TFSA Stocks to Power Your Golden Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in your TFSA early has huge benefits. Here’s a look at some stocks for your TFSA that can power…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks are excellent buys today, and much of the reason for that is powered by their use of…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Investing

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $6,500 Contribution

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks could be ideal additions to your TFSA in this uncertain outlook.

Read more »