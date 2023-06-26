Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Earn Safe Dividends for Years Starting With Just $10,000

How to Earn Safe Dividends for Years Starting With Just $10,000

Looking for some safe dividend income to hold for years ahead? Here’s a simple four-stock portfolio to get you started.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

If you want to earn safe dividend income from stocks, you need to be diversified, and you need to own high-quality companies. Owning a portfolio of stocks that is diversified by sector and asset class can help spread out your risk. Likewise, owning a diverse portfolio can protect you if one of your stocks underperforms.

Always focus on the quality of a stock over the size of its dividend yield. A high-quality stock is one with a strong business, a great balance sheet, and the history and capacity to consistently grow earnings and dividends. If it can sustainably grow earnings, chances are high that your dividend income will also grow.

If you are starting out with only $10,000, here’s a mini-four stock portfolio for safe and solid dividend income.

Hard to go wrong with this dividend staple

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has to be at the top of the list if you want safe dividends. Fortis is one of Canada’s largest utility businesses. It has operations across North America. Gas and electricity are services that are essential to consumers and businesses.

Given that 99% of its business is regulated, Fortis earns a baseline of earnings that are very reliable. Over the past 10 years, it has grown earnings per share by a 5.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It has grown its dividend per share by a 6.3% CAGR.

Today, Fortis yields 4%. The company sees 4-6% annual dividend growth, given its large capital investment program. For a solid, steady-as-it-goes dividend stock, Fortis is a great stock to hold.

A telecom for decades of dividend growth

TELUS (TSX:T) is another household name you can rely on for dividends. Certainly, 2023 hasn’t been the greatest year. Its stock is down 3% in 2023 and down 11% over the past year. However, that may be an opportunity to pick this stock up with an outsized 5.7% dividend yield.

Many are worried TELUS may lose its edge given recent mergers amongst competitors. Yet TELUS has established best-in-class, industry-leading infrastructure, a loyal customer base, and a diversified business model.

The company has grown its dividend by over 6% per year for a decade. For another large Canadian stalwart, TELUS is a safe bet.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if WELL Health made the list!

Essential assets around the world

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) is a strong stock for dividends and growth. While the overall economy has weakened in the past several months, Brookfield has been on a buying spree. This year, it announced agreements to buy several data centres as well as a mega container/port business.

Brookfield’s broad portfolio of essential assets acts as a safety net and a growth mechanism. Its smart investment strategy has helped fuel +8% annual average dividend growth for a decade. This stock yields 4.4% today.

A top railroad for dividends

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) has a +100-year history operating and +25-year history paying and growing dividends. That’s longevity that any conservative investor can trust in. It doesn’t pay a large dividend yield at 2% this year. Yet it has compounded that dividend by a low-teens percentage for close to three decades.

With the economy slowing, CN is seeing transport volumes decline. That is slowing earnings growth. Yet over long periods of time, this company has compounded significant shareholder value.

The recent pullback could make a great buying opportunity. It helps that CN has a great balance sheet, and its payout ratio is extremely low. That means chances are high for plenty more income in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian National Railway, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Earn $100 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a fundamentally strong monthly dividend stock you can buy now in Canada to start earning $100 in monthly passive…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $170 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $40,800 in High-Yield Stocks

| Andrew Button

You can get a lot of dividend income coming in with dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways of seeking out passive income, and one is through dividends. The other, however, could yield even…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Stock or CIBC?

| Kay Ng

Both stocks are good for income, but Manulife stock appears to be a better buy with a lower valuation and…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Financial Freedom: Maximize CPP Returns and Generate Steady TFSA Income

| Puja Tayal

Financial freedom comes from not just being wealthy but staying wealthy. And for that, you need to diversify your income…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend Deals With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Dividend Stock Is a Steal Right Now!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX.NWH.UN) is a super dividend stock that offers a mega yield and looks dirt cheap right now.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International a Buy After its Recent Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

QSR stock has generated market-thumping gains since its IPO in late 2014. It continues to trade at a fair valuation…

Read more »