Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: How to Earn $100 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

Passive Income: How to Earn $100 Per Month in Your TFSA Portfolio

Here’s a fundamentally strong monthly dividend stock you can buy now in Canada to start earning $100 in monthly passive income.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Despite starting 2023 on a promising note, the Canadian stock market has been on a downward trajectory lately due mainly to growing macroeconomic challenges and the possibility of a looming recession. After posting 3.7% gains in the first quarter, the TSX benchmark has lost 3.4% of its value in the second quarter so far, trimming its year-to-date gains to just 0.2%.

To protect your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) portfolio from ongoing economic uncertainties, you can add some quality Canadian dividend stocks to it. As dividend-paying companies tend to be fundamentally more stable than most others, you can expect healthy capital gains on your investments in the long run besides dividend income. In this article, I’ll highlight one of the best Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA portfolio today to start earning $100 per month in passive income.

One of the best dividend stocks for TFSA investors

While the recent market turmoil has hit high-flying tech stocks the most, it has also driven some quality Canadian dividend stocks downward, giving investors an opportunity to buy them at a bargain. Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) could be a good example of such beaten-down stocks that I find attractive to buy now.

This Markham-based company currently has a market cap of $811.2 million, as its stock trades at $11.09 per share after witnessing about 10% value erosion in the last four months. During the same period, the main TSX benchmark lost about 3.8% of its value.

At the current market price, Sienna Senior Living offers an impressive 8.4% annualized dividend yield and distributes its dividend payouts every month. Now, let me quickly highlight some key factors that make it a great dividend stock to earn passive income for years to come.

Strong long-term growth outlook

Two of the most important factors that make Sienna a great monthly dividend stock for income investors are its stable business model and consistently growing demand for its services. The company primarily focuses on providing a variety of living options to seniors across Canada, including assisted living, long-term care, and independent living. Besides managing 11 third-party residences, it owned and operated 43 long-term-care communities and 39 retirement residences at the end of the March 2023 quarter.

As the seniors’ population in Canada (in the +85 age group) is expected to triple in the next 25 years, you can expect the demand for Sienna’s services to strengthen in the long run, which should help its financial growth trends improve significantly.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Sienna Senior Living$11.091,282$0.078$100Monthly
Prices as of June 23, 2023

Bottom line

If you want to make $100 in monthly passive income from its dividends, you’ll need to buy about 1,282 shares of Sienna Senior Living right now. To buy these many shares at the current market price, you’ll have to invest about $14,217. While this example should give you a fair idea of how you can start earning tax-free, monthly passive income by adding quality dividend stocks to your TFSA portfolio, you should always aim to diversify your portfolio instead of investing a big sum of money in just one or two stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Want $170 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $40,800 in High-Yield Stocks

| Andrew Button

You can get a lot of dividend income coming in with dividend stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS).

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are two ways of seeking out passive income, and one is through dividends. The other, however, could yield even…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Stock or CIBC?

| Kay Ng

Both stocks are good for income, but Manulife stock appears to be a better buy with a lower valuation and…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Financial Freedom: Maximize CPP Returns and Generate Steady TFSA Income

| Puja Tayal

Financial freedom comes from not just being wealthy but staying wealthy. And for that, you need to diversify your income…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 Dividend Deals With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Dividend Stock Is a Steal Right Now!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX.NWH.UN) is a super dividend stock that offers a mega yield and looks dirt cheap right now.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International a Buy After its Recent Earnings?

| Aditya Raghunath

QSR stock has generated market-thumping gains since its IPO in late 2014. It continues to trade at a fair valuation…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some high-yield dividend stocks to provide a growing passive income? Here are two options you cannot ignore.

Read more »