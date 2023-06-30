Home » Investing » Early Bull Market Surge: 2 Stocks to Watch Today

Early Bull Market Surge: 2 Stocks to Watch Today

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are terrific value stocks for Canadian investors seeking to maximize value.

A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

The first-half bull market surge in the American stock market has been quite pronounced. Though it remains a mystery as to what will lead and what will drag as the second half begins next week, I think long-term investors should stay the course and insist on getting the most value from every stock their buy.

Undoubtedly, value investing can result in impressive returns over time. But, perhaps more importantly, sticking with a value approach can keep you out of trouble when Mr. Market gets a tad too ahead of himself regarding certain names driven higher by hot trends.

These days, it’s all about artificial intelligence (AI). And though I view AI as a driver of the fourth industrial revolution, you must be careful how you play the trend. Simply betting on the hot stocks that everyone else is targeting can cause you to lose sight of valuation, as you buy with the assumption that someone else will be willing to pay more in a week or so from now.

In this piece, we’ll look at two impressive stocks that offer good value and potential upside for the second half of 2023. Although they may be lacking in AI upside, they do seem to have a lot to gain if a recession can be avoided.

Bank of Nova Scotia

First up, we have Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), an underrated Canadian bank with exposure to the fast-growing Latin American (Lat Am) region. Emerging markets can help you get on the pathway to greater growth but at the cost of higher risk. Fortunately, Bank of Nova Scotia’s managers have done a pretty good job of managing risks in such markets.

The stock is down more than 30% from its all-time high of around $94 per share hit back in 2022. With a 9.56 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple and a massive 6.7% dividend yield, BNS stock stands out as a bank stock that’s perfect for long-term investors seeking income and exposure beyond Canada’s domestic banking scene.

Of course, a recession could continue to drag shares of BNS toward their 2020 lows. If the economy can land on its feet, though, I’d argue BNS stock could be a laggard turned leader in quite a hurry.

NFI Group

NFI Group (TSX:NFI) is a Canadian maker of buses, with some skin in the electric vehicle game. The stock has been on an abysmal decline over the years, even before recession risks became apparent. The stock is down more than 82% from its all-time high of almost $60 hit back in 2018. It’s been a long, lengthy drop. But I think the $821 million industrial can begin to recover again once the worst recession headwinds pass.

Recently, the company inked a deal with the Toronto Transit Commission to build up to 621 electric buses over a five-year span. I think the deal could be the first of many, as localities look to electrify their bus fleets. Undoubtedly, NFI is a rocky ride, but one with considerable upside if things go right for a change and the bull market broadens out a bit.

Unless you’re a patient deep-value investor, I’d be careful with the name, given its propensity to swing wildly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

