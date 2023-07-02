Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Income

3 Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Income

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and healthy dividend yields, these three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats could boost your passive income.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
growing plant shoots on stacked coins

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks are a must for a balanced portfolio due to their regular payouts and stability. Meanwhile, the increase in interest rates by federal banks worldwide has impacted several companies’ financials and dividend payouts. So, investors should be careful while buying dividend stocks. They should look to add stocks with solid underlying businesses, healthy cash flows, and impressive dividend-paying records.

Considering all these factors, investors can go long on the following three Canadian Dividend Aristocrats (stocks that have increased their dividends for five consecutive years) to boost their passive income.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is an excellent dividend stock to have in your portfolio. It enjoys stable and predictable cash flows, with telecommunication companies earning substantial revenue from recurring sources. These stable cash flows have allowed the company to enhance shareholders’ returns through share repurchases and dividend growth. Since 2004, the company has returned $18 billion in dividends and $5 billion through share repurchases. It has raised its dividend consistently for the previous 19 years, with its forward yield at 5.77%.

Meanwhile, the demand for Telus’s services is growing amid digitization and the increased adoption of remote working and online shopping. The company is also strengthening its 5G and high-speed broadband infrastructure amid the growing demand. The growth in its tech-oriented verticals, Telus International, Health, and Agriculture & Consumer Goods, could continue to boost its financials in the coming quarters. Also, Telus trades at an attractive NTM (next 12-month) price-to-sales multiple of 1.7, making it an attractive buy.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:ENB) is a midstream energy company that generates around 95% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) from regulated assets and long-term contracts. So, commodity price fluctuations will not significantly impact the company’s financials, thus generating predictable cash flows. Supported by these stable cash flows, the company has been raising its dividend at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% since 2000. Meanwhile, its forward yield stands at a juicy 6.97%.

Notably, TC Energy is continuing with a $34 billion secured capital program by putting $1.4 billion worth of projects into service in the first quarter of 2023. It is also working on strengthening its balance sheet through its $5 billion asset-divestiture program. Considering all these factors, I believe the company’s future payouts are safe, thus making it an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company, with 93% of its assets involved in low-risk transmission and distribution business. The company serves around 3.4 million customers meeting their electric and natural gas needs through its 10 regulated utility businesses. Given the essential nature of its business and regulated assets, the company’s financials are not impacted by economic downturns, thus allowing it to raise its dividend consistently. Fortis has increased its dividend uninterrupted for the previous 49 years, with its forward yield currently at 4%.

Meanwhile, the company focuses on growing its rate base and has committed to investing around $22.3 billion from 2023 to 2027. These investments could expand its rate base at a CAGR of 6.2%, thus boosting its cash flows in the coming years. So, I believe Fortis is well positioned to continue with its dividend growth, thus making it an ideal buy to boost your passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Buy 568 Shares in This Top Dividend Stock for $210 Per Month in Passive Income 

| Puja Tayal

If you haven’t yet started building multiple sources of income, it’s a good time to start with this dividend stock,…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate Retirement Game Plan: Optimizing CPP Benefits and TFSA Returns for Financial Freedom

| Kay Ng

Your retirement income should come from multiple sources, including CPP benefits, your TFSA, and your RRSP.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $600 Every Month?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are swamped by expenses can make $600 every month with dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE).

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Become a Passive-Income Master: How You Could Make $500 Tax-Free Each Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can be passive-income masters and earn $500 tax-free income each month in the future from two high-yield dividend stocks.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

2 Renewable Energy Stocks (With Dividends) That Could Put You in the Green

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian renewable energy stocks you can buy in 2023 to hold for the long…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Rising Rates, Safe Investments: 3 TSX Stocks to Consider for Stable Returns

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer safety along with higher dividend income and decent capital gains.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like the Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can be great long-term holds.

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Millennial Investors: Boring Dividend Stocks Aren’t Just for Your Parents — Here’s Why

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) stock is a reliable dividend heavyweight that investors of all ages can appreciate.

Read more »