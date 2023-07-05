Home » Investing » 3 Canadian ESG Stocks for Ethical Investors

3 Canadian ESG Stocks for Ethical Investors

Like spending, ethical investing is a facet of “voting with your money,” ethical investors wish to divert their capital to companies with good ESG scores.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) are the three domains in which an organization’s responsible and ethical business practices are evaluated. Governance mostly relates to the internal practices of a business, while the environmental and social practices of a business determine its outward impact.

Several independent bodies assign an ESG score to various publicly traded companies around the globe. If you are interested in ESG investing, you should consider the companies with the best ESG scores with the most reputable of these evaluation bodies.

A telecom company

When it comes to the three telecom giants in Canada, Telus (TSX:T) stands out from the bunch for a number of reasons, including its compelling combination of healthy dividends and capital-appreciation potential. It also has one of the best ESG ratings in the Canadian telecom sector.

The company has started and followed through with several social and environmental initiatives. This includes its shift to renewables by 2025, going net zero by 2030, and helping over 600,000 people in need by the next three years.

The company is also investing heavily in sustainable startups and has already grown into one of the largest digital health companies in Canada. If you combine all these ESG strengths of the company with the inherent resilience of the stock and its long-term growth and dividend potential, Telus stands out as a great pick for ESG investors.

A real estate service company

Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI) is a real estate service company with an impressive international presence. It operates in 66 countries and has about $98 billion worth of assets under its direct management. The company has mediated thousands of real estate transactions and caters to both commercial and residential real estate clients.

It’s also a solid ESG investment. The company has undertaken several environmental and socially impactful projects over the years, including the project management of the country’s first mass timber, zero-carbon building.

As an investment, Colliers is a powerful pick for both its capital-appreciation potential and dividends. The stock has returned over 600% to its investors in the last 10 years through growth and dividends.

A gold royalties company

Thanks to the nature of their business, mining companies typically do not score well on environmental scales, and it’s easy to see why. But Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV), one of the largest gold royalty companies in the world, has solid ESG scores with at least three of the most prominent ESG evaluators.

Since the company has a financial stake in various gold and other mining businesses and no operational overlap/oversight, the business model doesn’t weigh down the stock. The company also closely monitors its carbon footprint, including the scope three emissions, which few other businesses are currently doing.

Franco-Nevada has been a decent grower, and, compared to gold mining stocks, its performance has been relatively consistent over the past 10 years.

Foolish takeaway

The three companies are dominant in their respective industries and offer decent return potential to their investors. They are solid long-term holdings that also stand out as good ESG investments. By choosing these stocks, you can take the ethical/responsible investor route without compromising on profitability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Colliers International Group and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Breaking Barriers: Canadian Women-Led Stocks That Inspire

| Andrew Button

Women-led stocks like the Canadian National Railway outperform the market.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Dazzlers: 2 Canadian Stocks That Outperform the Market and Pay You Cash

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Who says dividend stocks can’t also drive growth? Here are two high-yield dividend stocks with long-term, marketing-beating growth potential.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Invest Today, Retire Tomorrow: TFSA Stocks You Can’t Ignore

| Kay Ng

Taking a long-term TFSA position in these two top dividend stocks could substantially increase your nest egg for retirement!

Read more »

A patient takes medicine out of a daily pill box.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Bargain Stock I’m Adding to My Basket

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A TSX healthcare stock with visible high growth potential but trading at a deep discount is a screaming buy this…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Banking on Canada’s Economy? These Blue-Chip Stocks Are Where It’s At

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two blue-chip stocks that help drive and facilitate economic growth are solid investment choices for long-term investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of Up to 13.1%

| Adam Othman

Invest in these three TSX publicly traded companies to gain exposure to royalty stocks offering high-yielding dividends.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend All-Stars I’d Buy Over “Buzzy” Growth Stocks Any Day

| Adam Othman

Investing in safe and trusted dividend stocks to generate a predictable income might better use your investment capital than betting…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $2,500 in Fortis Stock in 2006, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been a strong player among dividend stocks, but how much could a $2,500 really get…

Read more »