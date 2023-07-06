Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Dividend Income?

The calculation for the amount you need to invest to live only off dividend income is simple. It’s another story to build your portfolio.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

A common goal for dividend investors is to target to live off their dividend income one day. How much do you need to invest to give up work and live only off dividend income?

The quick answer is that you can stop working essentially when the dividend income you make replaces your work’s income. Based on the Labour Force Survey, the average annual salary in Canada in 2022 was $59,300, accordingly to Dundas Life. Let’s assume that rises by 3.4% — the recent inflation rate — to $61,316 for 2023.

How much do you need to invest to live only off dividend income?

Thanks to higher interest rates, fixed-income investments like bonds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) have become better competitors for investment capital, driving valuations lower for dividend stocks. Some businesses are also expected to experience lower growth due to a higher cost of capital from higher interest rates. So, it’s possible to earn safe dividend yields of even 7% if you’re willing to take greater risk (venture into stocks versus safer investments like bonds and GICs) or reduce your growth expectations.

On a 7% portfolio yield, you would need $875,942.86 invested today to earn $61,316 in dividend income per year. (The calculation is $61,316 divided by 0.07. You can replace $61,316 with your target dividend income per year and replace 7% with your portfolio dividend yield.) Let’s be much more conservative and assume you target a portfolio yield of 5% today; in that case, you would need $1,226,320 invested.

Here are some examples of dividend stocks with these kinds of yields.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock is a large-cap, blue-chip dividend stock that pays a massive dividend yield of close to 7.3% at $48.86 per share at writing. The analyst consensus 12-month price target of $58.74 on Yahoo Finance suggests the energy stock trades at a discount of roughly 17% or has near-term upside potential of 20%, which is not bad at all for a big-dividend stock.

Enbridge maintains an investment-grade S&P credit rating of BBB+. Through 2025, its distributable cash flow growth can support dividend growth of about 3% per year, while the growth could bump up to about 5% post-2025.

Emera stock

Emera (TSX:EMA) is a regulated utility that generates annual revenues of about $7.6 billion and fairly predictable returns on its investments. Through 2025, it has a capital plan of $8 to $9 billion with a 75% focus in Florida. It projects these investments can help support a rate base growth of 7-8%. Because its payout ratio is at the high end — estimated to be 87% this year — management targets dividend growth of 4-5% through 2025.

At $54.72 per share, the stock provides a dividend yield of just north of 5%. The analyst consensus 12-month price target of $60.07 on Yahoo Finance suggests the utility stock trades at a discount of roughly 9% or has near-term upside potential of 10%. In other words, the stock is about fairly valued.

The sooner you start saving and investing, the greater your dividend income can become. You’ll also be able to build a diversified portfolio, given the market opportunities that pop up at different times.

Don’t forget other income you might earn in retirement

Here comes the good news. Other income, like pension income, can come into play, too. For example, the standard age to start receiving Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments is 65. The Government of Canada website indicates that the average CPP payment amount for a new retirement pension at age 65 in April 2023 was $760.07. Other income will simply reduce the amount of dividend income you need to live off. So, the more streams of income, the merrier.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP 101: Top Dividend Stocks to Help Build Retirement Wealth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Waste Connections Stock is as Recession-Proof as You Can Get

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Waste Connections Inc. is a top TSX defensive stock that Canadians can trust as some recession signs continue to flash…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 12% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This dividend stock offers more than 12% yield, helping you earn a passive income of $100/month with a $9.65K investment.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 13.5%

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding high dividend TSX stocks in your TFSA can help you earn a predictable stream of recurring income in 2023.

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Own When the Market Gets Choppy

| Joey Frenette

Fortis stock and another defensive dividend play that could come in handy when the market gets choppier from here.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

A TikToker’s Side Hustle Has Gone Viral: Here’s How She Could Get Rich From It

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TikToker is confident she can pull off this ultimate side hustle, but take it a step further and invest…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

What’s Next For Brookfield Asset Management Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Asset Management stock is down over the last 12 months. Can it turn things around?

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Should Consider Investing in U.S. Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

U.S. stocks have certainly not performed similarly to Canada this year, so exposure could definitely make a huge impact on…

Read more »