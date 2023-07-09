Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Easily Turn $10,000 Into $525 of Annual Passive Income

How to Easily Turn $10,000 Into $525 of Annual Passive Income

Want to turn $10,000 into an easy $525 of passive income a year? Here’s an easy four-stock portfolio that could get you there quickly.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Buying and holding stocks is a good way to generate extra passive income. Unlike other passive-income investments, like a small business, an investment property, or even GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates), stocks are liquid and cheap to buy and sell.

Now, this does also mean stocks can be volatile. However, that can create great opportunities to pick up beaten-up stocks with attractive yields. If you have $10,000 to invest today, here’s an easy four-stock portfolio that could earn as much as $525 of passive income a year.

A top stock for passive-income growth

With a $37.6 billion market cap, TELUS (TSX:T) is one of Canada’s largest telecommunication providers. While recent mergers are making the Canadian communication sector more competitive, TELUS is differentiated by its strong network and its diversified digital services businesses.

At writing, TELUS stock yields 5.6%, which is above its five-year average of 4.85%. TELUS has grown its annual dividend by over 8% per annum on average. The company is completing a large capital cycle and expects to earn a large amount of excess cash. That means more dividend increases could be on their way.

Put $2,500 into TELUS stock, and you could earn $34.80 every quarter, or $139.20 annually.

The best passive-income stocks if you like real estate

If a rental or income property is just out of reach, you can still own extremely high-quality investment properties through real estate investment trusts (REITs). Two of my favourite stocks for monthly passive income are Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) and BSR REIT (TSX:HOM.UN)

Dream operates 321 logistics, warehousing, and distribution properties across Canada and Europe. It also manages two joint venture partnerships. Industrial real estate has been one of the most resilient asset classes over the past five years.

Demand is high in Dream’s core cities, and it has been seeing double-digit rental rate growth. This has translated into +9% adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) per unit growth over the past few years.

Right now, Dream yields 4.95%. Put $2,500 into its stock, and you would earn $10.21 monthly, or $122.50 of passive income annually.

BSR REIT operates a portfolio of resort-style apartment complexes across Texas and Oklahoma. Its properties are strategically located in some of the fastest-growing jurisdictions in the United States. That has been a major tailwind for supporting high occupancy and strong rental rate growth.

At writing, BSR trades at a 40% discount to its net asset value, so you are buying the portfolio at a significant discount to its private market value. The REIT trades with a 4% distribution yield. A $2,500 investment would earn $8.40 of monthly passive income, or $100.74 annually.

An energy infrastructure stock with a high yield

If you are looking for a safe passive-income stock with an elevated dividend, Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) could be a solid pick. It operates a mix of pipelines, gas processing plants, export terminals, and energy marketing businesses. Its dividend is entirely covered by its contracted sources of income.

Pembina has an industry-leading balance sheet, which should provide it flexibility in deploying capital into growth opportunities (LNG export terminal, pipeline expansions and acquisitions). You may have to be patient for this strategy to unfold, but its 6.4% dividend yield compensates you while you wait.

Invest $2,500 into Pembina stock, and you would earn $40.71 quarterly, or $162.87 annually.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
TELUS Corp.$26.0096$0.3625$34.80Quarterly
Dream Industrial REIT$14.22175$0.05833$10.21Monthly
BSR REIT$17.07146$0.0575$8.40Monthly
Pembina Pipeline$40.7661$0.6675$40.71Quarterly
Prices as of July 6, 2023

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior housing
Dividend Stocks

Are You a Senior Homeowner? You Could Be Eligible for This Government Grant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tax grant for seniors may just be in Ontario, but make sure you read everything before deciding if you…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1-Stop Shopping: 2 Stocks That Bring Both Dividends and Growth

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and another dividend stud to consider buying and holding for the long run.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Consider These High-Yield REITs

| Sneha Nahata

These REITs offer a high yield of more than 7%, making them attractive investments to earn passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Cash? Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $27,833.72 in a Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can put their idle cash to work and let it earn a higher rate of return by investing in…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Insurance Stocks: Protecting Your Portfolio and Investments

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX insurance stocks such as Sun Life are well positioned to deliver robust gains to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $385 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool for investors to generate streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors will need a sizable chunk of cash to get to $750/month in passive income with stocks like Sienna Senior…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Kay Ng

Start investing early and regularly in top dividend-growth stocks like TD Bank to maximize your retirement income.

Read more »