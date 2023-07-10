Home » Investing » If You’d Invested $1,000 in Canadian Tire Stock in 2008, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Canadian Tire Stock in 2008, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock has delivered stunning returns and is still undervalued.

Latest posts by Vishesh Raisinghani (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman data analyze

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) has been one of the most robust retail brands in Canada for decades. The company has survived through multiple boom-bust cycles and has evolved its brand portfolio and service offering along the way to serve a growing network of new customers. 

The stock clearly reflects this successful journey. If you’d invested $1,000 in Canadian Tire stock in late 2008, you would have roughly $3,770 right now. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% over 15 years. 

That’s better than the rest of the stock market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index has barely doubled since late 2008. It’s up 110% over that period, or a compound annual growth rate of 4.7%. 

Here’s a closer look at what makes Canadian Tire a top performer and whether this outperformance can continue in the future. 

Competitive advantage

Canadian Tire’s competitive advantage is based on the location of its stores and the unique product mix it offers. “Our competitive advantage is that we’re up the road to 90% of Canadians,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Hicks once told BNN Bloomberg. 

The company has over 1,700 locations, mostly concentrated in dense urban environments and close to populated parts of the country. That proximity to its customers is a key advantage. 

Another advantage is the fact that the stores often stock items that can’t be found elsewhere. Some products are branded specifically for sale in Canadian Tire stores. These include Mastercraft tools, SuperCycle bikes, BluePlanet bulbs, Likewise hardware, Motomaster auto parts, and FRANK food and drinks. 

The company also has its own in-house brands such as Canvas, Jobmate, Yardworks and MasterChef, for everything ranging from lawn care to cooking products. 

This gives the company an edge over other retailers and serves as a competitive moat that insulates the business. 

Valuation and fundamentals

Canadian Tire is undervalued. It trades at just 12.3 times earnings per share, which implies an earnings yield of 8.3%. That’s excellent for this economic environment. 

However, the lower valuation is a reflection of the company’s lack of growth in recent months. In the first quarter of 2023, Canadian Tire reported revenue of just $3.7 billion — 4.9% lower than the same quarter last year. Net income, meanwhile, declined by $228.3 million to just $66.6 million during this quarter. 

Sales and profits could be slowing down, as Canadian consumers pull back on spending, and the economy enters a potential recession. However, Canadian Tire has lived through recessions in the past and bounced back stronger. If you believe this time is no different, it could be a good idea to add Canadian Tire to your watch list. 

Bottom line

Canadian Tire has nearly quadrupled investor capital since the last financial crisis in 2008. Now, with the global economy on the brink of another recession, the company is seeing a slowdown in sales. But it could bounce back in the long term, which is why investors should keep an eye on it for a chance to buy the dip. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Growth from coins
Investing

How Global Expansion Plans Could Drive Growth at Manulife

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) stock offers great value and strong income, while Asia’s middle-class growth powers earnings.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Is BCE Stock Still a Top Telecom Investment in Canada?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a top telecom investment and contemplating BCE (TSX:BCE) for your portfolio? Here’s a look to see if the…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

July’s Hidden Gems: 4 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Shine

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors on the hunt for bargains should look to undervalued Canadian stocks like Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI) in July 2023.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Increase Your CPP Payout by 50%

| Aditya Raghunath

The CPP enhancement can increase your payouts by 50% in retirement. But Canadian retirees should also invest in dividend stocks…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in July 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are five of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for years, with each offering different qualities…

Read more »

grow dividends
Investing

Revitalizing Canadian Manufacturing: Stocks to Drive Economic Growth

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Manufacturing stocks like Magna International (TSX:MG) could be on the verge of a boom

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

These Safe Growth Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Adam Othman

These two resilient long-term growth stocks can be excellent investments for a self-directed retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

Tesla Stock and Canadian Clean Energy: A Power Duo for Sustainable Investing 

| Puja Tayal

Are you bullish on Tesla for its sustainable solutions? Then, you will like this stock and its potential to make…

Read more »