Home » Investing » Stocks That Could Catapult Your TFSA Savings to the Next Level

Stocks That Could Catapult Your TFSA Savings to the Next Level

Bank of Montreal and Parkland Fuel are great value picks for new TFSA investors looking to achieve a nice retirement.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
gas station, car, and 24-hour store

Image source: Getty Images

Sure, your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is a great place to store your savings. But is it the best for a new investor who’s looking to outpace inflation en route to a rich retirement? Probably not, especially if you’ve got a time horizon that spans 10 years or more.

Truth is, no equity is free from risk, even the “safe” or defensive ones with large dividend yields. That said, it’s all about risk/reward and finding the right balance for you. By taking too little risk and settling for savings accounts, you’ll lose ground to inflation. Even with GICs (Guaranteed Investment Certificates) and their generous 4.5-5% rates, you may not make a heck of a lot on the basis of real returns (gains after inflation).

Your retirement goals may need you to do better than risk-free investments. And that’s why certain stocks may be worth the risk, provided you get in at a good price. Indeed, stocks are a magnificent investment over extremely long-term horizons. Nothing in the world of risk-free assets comes close. Though I do believe new investors should be comfortable taking risks with stocks, I still believe it makes little to no sense to take reckless risks.

Avoid reckless risk-taking with your TFSA!

By reckless risks, I mean risking your entire principal on an asset that’s extremely volatile, expensive, or based on a shallow investment thesis. It’s fine to speculate, as long as you know when you’re doing it and understand what you stand to lose. It’s not okay to think only about the upside, without considering what could go wrong in a bear-case scenario. To minimize risk, it makes sense to insist on a discount (or margin of safety). That way, you’ll be able to improve your odds and supercharge your TFSA retirement goals.

In this piece, we’ll look at two stocks that I view as undervalued at current levels. Consider Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) and Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI):

Bank of Montreal

Things have turned heavily out of the big banks’ favour. It’s starting to get ridiculous, with various Big Six Canadian bank stocks sporting price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios that are well below their historical averages. At nearly $120 per share, BMO stock goes for 8.9 forward (11.9 trailing) times P/E. The stock’s down over 20% from its 2022 high, thanks in part to recession fears, lackluster quarters, and the American regional banking fears earlier this year.

Yes, it’s not easy to bet on the banks. However, I do think the discount on the sector is starting to get compelling. BMO stock’s 4.95% dividend yield and intriguing multiple make me incredibly bullish. Will the next quarter be a huge beat? It’s looking doubtful as the recession slowly creeps closer. Regardless, I do think the next 5-10 years could reward investors for their patience.

Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel is a beaten-down gas station retail play that’s been hurting for a while. Shares are down 33% from their January 2020 highs at writing. It has been a chopper ride in the post-lockdown world. While it has been tough from a macro standpoint, I do think Parkland could have handled things better across various fronts.

Regardless, I’m a fan of the valuation and swollen dividend yield. Shares trade at 16.3 times trailing price-to-earnings, with a 4.12% dividend yield. The $5.7 billion market cap makes Parkland a relative value gem that many may be overlooked. Given its modest size, I also view Parkland as an attractive takeover target by an industry consolidator.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy..

More on Dividend Stocks

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Grocery Rebate Is Here: How to Use it Wisely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canadian Grocery Rebate promises up to $628 per family in a lump sum payment, but you can turn that…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You’ll Want to Watch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX AI stocks could benefit from the wider adoption of the popular technology and deliver massive gains to investors.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your TFSA Potential: Invest in These Retirement Stocks

| Adam Othman

The right retirement stocks offer a healthy combination of return potential, financial sustainability, and resilience.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Rising Rates, Safe Investments: 3 TSX Stocks to Consider for Stable Returns

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you concerned about volatility in the stock market? Here are three dependable companies to load up on today.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid Should We Enter a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession could still be in our future, so pay attention if these two stocks are on your watchlist.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Resilient Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Weak Market

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these three TSX stocks if you want reliable Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Increase Your CPP Payout by 50%

| Aditya Raghunath

The CPP enhancement can increase your payouts by 50% in retirement. But Canadian retirees should also invest in dividend stocks…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

These Safe Growth Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Adam Othman

These two resilient long-term growth stocks can be excellent investments for a self-directed retirement portfolio.

Read more »