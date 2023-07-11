Home » Investing » Rising Rates, Safe Investments: 3 TSX Stocks to Consider for Stable Returns

Rising Rates, Safe Investments: 3 TSX Stocks to Consider for Stable Returns

Are you concerned about volatility in the stock market? Here are three dependable companies to load up on today.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
protect, safe, trust

Image source: Getty Images

On the surface, it may seem like it’s been a fairly uneventful year in 2023 for Canadian investors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is trading just about flat through the first six months of the year. However, as those that have been invested throughout 2023 painfully know, the high levels of volatility from 2022 have continued right into this year. 

The Canadian stock market initially surged more than 5% in January earlier this year. And after returning the majority of those gains in February and March, the market went on another 5% run. There was a slower decline following that run, but the market gradually returned those gains and is now back to just about the same price that it began the year at.

Short-term bearish, long-term bullish

I’m as bullish as the next long-term Canadian investor, but I’m also realistic about what the short-term future may hold. With both interest rates and inflation remaining as high as they are today, I’m not banking on volatility slowing down just yet. That certainly doesn’t mean I’m not still investing, though.

The TSX is full of top-quality stocks that can provide a portfolio with both defensiveness and dependability in times of uncertainty. 

For those looking to invest in today’s harsh climate, here are three Canadian companies that you can count on.

Royal Bank of Canada

As Canada’s largest company, valued at a market cap of $175 billion, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) provides an investment portfolio with dependability based on size alone. And once you factor in its growing international presence and a 4% dividend yield, there rarely seems to be a bad time to load up on this bank stock

The banking sector might not scream dependability for some investors. It’s worth noting, though, that the Canadian bank sector has historically endured far less volatility than that of the U.S. during past recessions. 

Fortis

Speaking of dependability, the utility sector is another area of the stock market worth exploring. Similar to Canadian banks, utility stocks can offer their shareholders defensiveness and a high yield. That’s not a bad combination in today’s economy. 

Fortis (TSX:FTS) ranks as a top utility provider in Canada. The company also has operations in the U.S., providing shareholders with diversification through its international exposure.

At today’s stock price, Fortis’s dividend yields above 4%.

Constellation Software

The last pick on my list is for the growth investors. Tech stocks aren’t typically known for dependability, but not many companies on the TSX have a track record like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

The tech stock has been a consistent market beater ever since it went public close to 20 years ago. Growth has slowed in recent years, but shares are still up a market-crushing 130% over the past five years. In comparison, the broader Canadian stock market has returned less than 30% during that same time span.

Constellation Software is the higher-risk choice among the three TSX stocks in this basket. But for those with a long-term time horizon, the higher levels of volatility are definitely worth the market-beating growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Grocery Rebate Is Here: How to Use it Wisely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canadian Grocery Rebate promises up to $628 per family in a lump sum payment, but you can turn that…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You’ll Want to Watch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX AI stocks could benefit from the wider adoption of the popular technology and deliver massive gains to investors.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your TFSA Potential: Invest in These Retirement Stocks

| Adam Othman

The right retirement stocks offer a healthy combination of return potential, financial sustainability, and resilience.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid Should We Enter a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession could still be in our future, so pay attention if these two stocks are on your watchlist.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Resilient Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Weak Market

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these three TSX stocks if you want reliable Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Increase Your CPP Payout by 50%

| Aditya Raghunath

The CPP enhancement can increase your payouts by 50% in retirement. But Canadian retirees should also invest in dividend stocks…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

These Safe Growth Stocks Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Adam Othman

These two resilient long-term growth stocks can be excellent investments for a self-directed retirement portfolio.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Magna International Stock or Linamar?

| Aditya Raghunath

Magna International and Linamar are two TSX giants that are trading at a cheap valuation. But which TSX stock is…

Read more »