Home » Investing » 3 Revolutionary Canadian Clean Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

3 Revolutionary Canadian Clean Energy Stocks to Power Your Portfolio

Investors can help in the fight against climate change by buying more Canadian clean energy stocks.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.

Source: Getty Images

Are fossil fuels nearing extinction as the world transitions to cleaner energy sources? As deaths from fossil fuel pollution rise to staggering numbers, it is becoming imperative for governments to act swiftly in ending reliance on coal, gas, and oil.

Inexhaustible energy sources from nature

Natural energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro are inexhaustible and create lower emissions than fossil fuels. In Canada, the climate plan targets zero emissions by 2050. The federal government has a $20-billion budget over five years, mostly incentives encouraging the construction of alternative energy projects.

Investors can fight against climate change, too, by going green. You can invest in revolutionary Canadian clean energy stocks to power your portfolio.

Large-cap clean energy stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a top-tier renewable energy vehicle for its diversified portfolio (hydroelectric, wind, and solar), distributed energy, and sustainable solutions. The $26.2-billion company is present in 30 power markets across 20 countries.

Management is confident about delivering 12% to 15% total returns and a 5% to 9% annual distribution through a proven and repeatable growth strategy. Thus far, the distribution from 2000 to 2022 has grown by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Brookfield expects to generate consistent and rising cash flows because of stable and growing demand for low-cost energy and decarbonization. Besides the low-cost infrastructure, renewable assets are hardly affected by economic conditions. More importantly, the business performs well in an inflationary environment.

Around 90% of Brookfield’s revenues are highly contracted and covered by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Also, 70% of revenues are inflation-linked. The total operating and development capacity as of year-end 2022 is over 120,000 MW. If you invest today, the share price is $39.50 (+17.99 year to date) and pays a 4.52% dividend.

100% renewable energy

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) trades at a discount (-16.67% year to date), but the share price ($13.14) is a good entry point given the company’s growth potential and prosperous future. The $2.7-billion, 100% renewable energy firm has 87 operating facilities (hydroelectric, wind and solar farms), 13 development projects, and is pursuing prospective projects.

The business model is sustainable due to the long-lasting assets or installations that will drive growth. Apart from Canada, Innergex operates in Chile, France, and the United States. Expect profits to rise in the coming years as the installed capacity doubles. Meanwhile, the 5.48% dividend yield should compensate for the stock’s temporary weakness.

EV boom is coming

The Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV) should benefit immensely from the electric vehicle (EV) boom as the Canadian government accelerates the transition to EVs. The proposed regulation mandates that at least 60% of new vehicle sales are zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2030.

The $621.9 million company manufactures ZEVs, including school buses, mid or mini buses, and urban trucks. While Lion Electric is still wanting in profits, the net income of US$17.8 million in 2022 indicates a trend towards profitability. At $2.78 per share (-8.55% year to date), you’re buying before the big bounce.     

Avert a climate crisis

Fossil fuels generate enormous amounts of electricity and are widely used in industries. However, continuous burning increases the greenhouse effect and global warming. Replacing them with renewable energies is the solution to avert a climate crisis. Brookfield Renewable, in particular, is a no-brainer buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Retailer Has Been Flying Under the Radar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This retail stock is up 17% in the last year, even with a fire destroying a facility! Yet it's still…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Make Your Money Work Harder

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to make your money work harder for you? Buying these dividend stocks today is the first step to achieving…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 REITs You Can Safely Buy Even When the Housing Market Does Whatever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs can be some of the best investments for passive income but can also provide protection if they're in these…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $333 Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Find the right dividend stock, and you could create and lock in a significant amount of passive income for your…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Canadian REITs or GICs: Which Is Better for Income?

| Kay Ng

It is now an opportunity to buy Canadian REITs for income if you believe that eventually interest rates will decline.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

The Future is Green: Why Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock is Shining

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Renewable Partners is rising this year. Is it a good long-term bet?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock for $500 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A great dividend stock at a great price can be hard to find, but this one is a strong choice…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks deserve to be on your radar today.

Read more »