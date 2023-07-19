Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in July 2023

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in July 2023

Investors are likely to make income and money by investing in solid dividend stocks like CIBC and this REIT over the next few years.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

The latest data from Statistics Canada revealed that Canada’s inflation rate dropped to 2.8% in June. This rate is within Bank of Canada’s target inflation range of 1-3% and indicates that the interest rate hike cycle may be over. This news triggered a positive reaction in the Canadian stock market — which has risen 0.55% intraday — using iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF as a proxy.

Still, the cost of living has increased too much for the general public. For example, the food purchased from grocery stores rose 9.1% year over year in June. Therefore, passive income from dividend stocks has become more valuable. Here are a couple of Canadian dividend stocks I’ll be buying hand over fist this month to boost my income.

CIBC stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a big Canadian bank stock that is on sale. CIBC stock is about 28% off from its 2022 peak. The dividend stock is basing. Once it breaks out, it’s only a matter of time before it will recover to the 2022 peak level of about $80 per share. That’s a price gain of about 39% from $57.74 per share at writing. Moreover, at this quotation, the bank stock offers a juicy dividend yield of 6%.

Notably, the bank stock sold off for a reason. Because of an increased probability of a recession by 2024, the bank’s loan loss provision has increased, which has weighed on its earnings. Its payout ratio is estimated to be about 63% of its earnings this year. This is a higher payout ratio than normal, but its dividend remains sustainable.

The bank remains profitable, and it’s a good time to accumulate shares when there’s higher uncertainty in the economy. The bank also has a strong treasure chest of retained earnings, though I don’t see it needing to reach into the chest to protect its dividend.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is a deep-value and interest rate play. Specifically, buyers are expecting that at some time in the future, the healthcare real estate investment (REIT) stock can revert to the mean when interest rates decline.

The fact that the interest rate-hike cycle may be over, and its cheap valuation may be what’s pushing the stock higher by roughly 12% over the last month or so. Its net asset value (NAV) per unit was $13.16 at the end of the first quarter.

At $6.75 per unit at writing, it trades at a deep discount of about 49% from its NAV. Analysts have a more conservative 12-month consensus price target of $9.21 on the stock, which still indicates a decent discount of roughly 27% or near-term upside potential of 36%.

The monthly dividend stock generates substantial cash flow from its diversified portfolio across 233 properties and more than 2,000 tenants. Its portfolio maintains a high occupancy rate of approximately 97% and has a weighted average lease expiry of about 14 years. So, it’s a good income investment with a current yield of just over 11.8%. Even if it had to cut its cash distribution, it could still make a good income and total-return investment over the next three to five years, assuming interest rates decline, such as during a recession.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Suncor Energy stock, a food stock, and a real estate play could boost your TFSA's income-generating power in 2023 and…

Read more »

Happy retirement
Dividend Stocks

Retirement on Your Mind? These Dividend Stocks Should Be, Too

| Puja Tayal

If retirement is on your mind, here is a guide to help you through the planning not only for income…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CNR Stock: On Track for Long-Term Growth?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock was disappointed to miss out on the Kansas City deal but still has an opportunity for growth…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Nutrien Share Growth: Is This Fertilizer Company a Bumper Crop for Investors?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock had a volatile year, but that's now behind it. With prices stabilizing, investors should consider it once more.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why These Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Great Choices for Retirement Income

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today and offer yields that are better than GIC rates.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $560 a Month to Target a $322 Yearly Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Build a diversified portfolio of solid dividend stocks that increase their earnings and your passive income over time.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Aristocrats: 3 Canadian Stocks That Keep Paying Year After Year

| Sneha Nahata

Make worry-free passive income through these Canadian Dividend Aristocrat stocks.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Machines: Stocks That Generate Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Finding that perfect mix of investments takes time. Fortunately, these Canadian dividend machines can make that process simpler.

Read more »