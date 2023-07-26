Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Build Wealth by Doing Nothing: 3 Stocks Perfect for Beginning Investors

Build Wealth by Doing Nothing: 3 Stocks Perfect for Beginning Investors

Are you new to investing? Here’s a boring way to build tremendous wealth for decades to come.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Some of the best investors in the world have built enormous wealth by buying great businesses and holding onto them for years. It may seem counterintuitive, but less activity in the stock market tends to translate into higher returns.

Long-term investing is boring, and so it should be

Why? Great businesses with great managers can often deliver compounding capital faster than you can trading in and out of stocks. When you trade stocks, you have to pay capital gains tax on returns.

Likewise, then you have to deal with re-investing the profits. Trading in and out is time consuming and stressful. However, when you look at a stock like a business owner, you don’t have to do much.

Keep track of the stock (and the company’s) progress on a quarterly or annual basis. If it keeps doing what it promises and growing value for shareholders, there is no need to do anything — just keep holding on.

If you are new to investing and like the hands-off approach of long-term investment ownership, here are three Canadian stocks that could do well over the decades ahead.

A top tech stock that nobody knows about

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is not a household name in Canada. One of the biggest reasons for this is because its business operates solely in Europe. Topicus develops and consolidates vertical market software (VMS) businesses throughout Europe.

Topicus is a recent spin-out of Constellation Software. Many believe owning Topicus is like owning a young Constellation Software 10 years ago. This certainly means expectations are high, and the stock is very pricey (26 times free cash flow).

However, the company has demonstrated an ability to re-invest capital at very high rates of return. It has maintained a return on invested capital (ROIC) ratio of over 30% for nearly three years.

You may want to wait for a pullback in the stock. However, for a very long investment timeline, this stock could really deliver.

A growth stock at a great value

If you are looking for a cheaper stock that still has ample growth, take a look at TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK). This stock only has a market cap of $615 million, meaning it still has significant room to get bigger.

TerraVest owns a diverse mix of energy, heating, and transport products/services businesses. These businesses are not flashy or exciting. However, it can acquire these businesses at very low valuations, apply best practices, and turn them into cash-generating machines.

Despite delivering a 28% compound annual average return for the past five years, this stock only trades for 13 times earnings. It does operate in more cyclical industries. However, over the long term, TerraVest has a track record of great returns.

A long-term compounder for patient investors

Speaking about cheap growth stocks, a long-term investor might want to look at Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI). Colliers has a brand synonymous with commercial real estate brokering around the world.

However, many are not aware that it has significantly diversified its business into recurring revenue sources such as property management, financing, engineering and project management, and asset management.

Real estate transaction volumes have collapsed due to high interest rates. As a result, Colliers stock has suffered since early 2022. It is uncertain when real estate transaction activity will recover. However, when it does, Colliers will likely see a surge in demand for its services.

In the meantime, over 50% of revenues are from recurring business. The company has a record of earning over 20% average annual returns over the longer term. Yet the stock trades for only 15 times earnings, which presents an attractive price-to-growth ratio for a long-term investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Constellation Software, TerraVest Industries, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $300 a Month?

| Puja Tayal

Are you still relying on one income source? It's time to diversify. Here’s how much you need to invest to…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three could be the best stocks you add to your portfolio over the next decade and beyond, with dividends…

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Open Text Stock: A Hidden Canadian Tech Gem?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Open Text stock (TSX:OTEX) trades near 52-week highs, but could see another surge as earnings creep closer.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 25

| Jitendra Parashar

An early morning rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain highly volatile this week, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or GICs?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and the big Canadian bank stocks seem like great bets for the long run, even compared to…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Stocks for Beginners

Retire Fearlessly: TFSA Stocks to Build Your Wealth Ahead of Time 

| Puja Tayal

If you start early and invest in growth stocks through a TFSA, you could build wealth and retire ahead of…

Read more »

path road success business
Stocks for Beginners

Buffett Says Avoid These 4 Dumb Investing Mistakes (Do This Instead)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett wants you to know these mistakes that amount to one thing: don't be so human. Then consider this…

Read more »