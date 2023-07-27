Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How These Dividend-Paying Stocks Can Help You Retire Comfortably

How These Dividend-Paying Stocks Can Help You Retire Comfortably

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can buy now to hold forever in your retirement portfolio.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

If you want to retire comfortably with financial freedom, you should ideally start saving some of your regular income early. Investing these savings in the Canadian stock market for the long term has the potential to multiply them by the time you retire. However, you must pick stocks for your retirement portfolio very carefully.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best dividend-paying Canadian stocks you can buy in 2023 and expect to retire comfortably if you hold them for the long term.

Magna International stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) is the first Canadian dividend stock that you can consider adding to your retirement portfolio now. This Aurora-headquartered auto parts and mobility company currently has a market cap of $23.8 billion as its stock trades at $82.96 per share with about 9% year-to-date gains.

At this market price, MG stock offers a decent 3% annualized dividend yield that can help its investors create a reliable source of quarterly passive income. More importantly, the company has raised its dividend payouts by 64% in the five years between 2017 and 2022, despite facing coronavirus-driven global operational challenges.

While Magna’s adjusted earnings have gone down on a year-over-year basis in the last couple of quarters, it remains on track to post solid financial growth in the coming quarters, as global auto production and sales continue to recover sharply. This recovery could be one of the key reasons why Bay Street analysts expect its earnings to rise 21% in the ongoing year, which should help its stock rally from current levels.

Moreover, Magna’s continued focus on futuristic mobility technologies and vehicle electrification platforms makes its future outlook look even brighter, raising the possibility of continued increases in its dividend payouts.

Royal Bank stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is another trustworthy dividend stock in Canada you can buy now and hold to build wealth for retirement. This Toronto-headquartered bank currently has a market cap of $181 billion as its stock trades at $130.17 per share with a minor 2.3% year-to-date gains.

RY stock has a 4.1% dividend yield on an annualized basis. Just like Magna International, Royal Bank is also known for its attractive dividend growth. To give you an idea, its dividend per share went up 43% in the five years between its fiscal year 2017 and 2022 (ended in October 2022).

Besides its impressive dividend-growth track record, Royal Bank’s robust balance sheet, strong credit ratings, and diversified business model make it a great dividend stock to hold in your retirement portfolio even in difficult economic times. Also, its growing focus on balanced capital deployment and tech innovations has the potential to accelerate its financial growth further in the coming years.

After witnessing a negative movement in the first half of 2023, the largest Canadian bank’s share prices seem on the path of a recovery in the second half of the year, as investors remain hopeful that the Bank of Canada will soon pause interest rate hikes. Given that, it could be the right time for long-term investors to buy RY stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Hoping to Retire? Don’t Miss the CPP Benefits Increase

| Puja Tayal

The CPP benefits are increasing by as much as 50%. See if you qualify for the maximum increase and secure…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Maximize Your Retirement Income: How to Turbocharge Your TFSA Returns

| Kay Ng

To turbocharge your TFSA returns and retirement income, consider these Canadian stocks with high dividend growth potential.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can strengthen their portfolio by adding these four high-dividend growth stocks.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

How Pensioners Can Earn $440 Per Month Tax-Free and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can earn great returns on savings without putting their OAS at risk of a clawback.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

This 7.9% Dividend Stock Is My Pick for Instant Income

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a dividend stock that offers solid value and mouth-watering monthly income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: Don’t Miss These 7% Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Gamble With Your Retirement: Invest in These Safe TFSA Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is an ideal way to save for retirement. These three TSX stocks are ideal for those wanting stability…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Retire Richer: Unleash the Potential of CPP and TFSA to Maximize Your Income

| Kay Ng

Here's how you can retire richer by maximizing your income from CPP and TFSA. Earn interest income and big dividends…

Read more »